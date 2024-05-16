TRC Companies Announces $1.5B in Funding for Clients’ Sustainable Transportation Projects, Including Zero Emission Trucking, Critical Charging Stations and Low Carbon Fueling Infrastructure

SANTA MONICA, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRC Companies (TRC), having acquired the entity formerly known as, Gladstein, Neandross & Associates LLC (GNA), announces it has surpassed $1.5 billion in funding to support its clients’ clean commercial transportation projects. The achievement comes less than two years after reaching the $1 billion milestone. This impressive increase in secured funding, much in the form of government grants and low carbon fuel credits, accelerates the adoption of low- and zero-emission transportation technologies and infrastructure, providing fleets and their partners with crucial capital for ambitious projects. The rapid progress signals significant momentum for U.S. and Canadian clean fleet deployments, which will be the focus at the company's annual Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, taking place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

This funding has enabled the deployment of nearly 10,000 vehicles and pieces of equipment by clients, many of which are commercial fleet operators, making a remarkable impact on the environment. Funded projects and initiatives span across nearly 40 U.S. states and provinces in Canada, demonstrating widespread progress in emissions reduction and supporting the growing North American transition to clean vehicles, aligning with climate, air quality, and corporate sustainability goals. Additionally, in looking at an analysis of 150 of the client funding projects, more than 40,000 tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx) were removed from the environment and more than 350 million gallons of diesel fuel were displaced.

Recent funding highlights include:

$121 million for hydrogen fuel cell vehicle and refueling infrastructure projects funded by the U.S. Department of Energy, U.S. Department of Transportation, California Air Resources Board, California Energy Commission, and the South Coast Air Quality Management District.

Nearly $10 million to a major U.S. airline for the renovation of its ground support equipment fleet as part of its zero-emission sustainability effort.

The commitment to securing funding for clients has remained a top priority amid the company’s brand transition to TRC on July 1, 2024, following TRC’s acquisition of GNA in 2023. The team will continue supporting clients in securing clean transportation funding and incentives as TRC, building on its well-established industry-leading position, having successfully submitted more than 700 funding applications. This success is largely due to the combined company's deep understanding of the industry and its insight into the nuanced criteria applied by government agencies in evaluating grant funding proposals.

“This achievement demonstrates our strong commitment to building the market for low- and zero-emission transportation solutions and helping drive critical emission reductions in communities across North America,” said Erik Neandross, president of TRC’s Clean Transportation Group (formerly GNA), “We are honored to support our clients in spurring the adoption of advanced transportation and energy solutions that are reshaping our industry. We feel deeply privileged to work hand-in-hand with so many sustainable transportation leaders, leveraging our expertise to help design industry-leading grant proposals and make connections that are critical to the success of projects. With this tremendous milestone, we look forward to supporting our clients and partners as we continue driving positive change for future generations.”

Finding appropriate grants and incentives for clients is a part of the Funding 360 program, which provides clients with up-to-date information on nearly 700 funding programs across North America designed to help facilitate clean transportation projects. With this, TRC delivers information to clients in real time, tailored to their needs and capabilities. Further, TRC provides grant application development, submission, and reporting services, streamlining the grant management process for clients.

For those attending ACT Expo this year, please visit the TRC booth (#1771) to meet the team and learn more. For more information, please visit https://www.trccompanies.com/cts

About TRC Companies

TRC is a global leader providing environmentally focused and digitally powered solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of the energy transition. With more than 55 years of proven expertise, our tested practitioners deliver innovative resolutions to the toughest challenges facing our critical infrastructure. With a dedicated workforce of over 8,000 professionals, we offer advisory, consulting, construction, engineering and management services, guiding complex projects from conception to completion. Our commitment to creating new pathways for the world to thrive is unwavering. We help our clients adapt, regardless of the climate in which they operate, to achieve enduring, sustainable results while solving the challenges of making the Earth a better place to live — community by community and project by project.

GNA, acquired by TRC in 2023, is the leading North American consulting team specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. In addition, the company operates a full-service creative services group to provide expert marketing and communications services to its clients in the clean transportation space, and it produces industry leading educational events and tradeshows, including the ACT Expo.

