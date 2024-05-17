Glohab, Acquires Stake in Pozzolan Mine Concession in Mexico to Enhance International Distribution and Revenue Growth
SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glohab, Inc. has announced a transformative acquisition shaping its strategic roadmap. The company has secured a 49% stake in the MX Pozzolan Mine from Petroblock BC, S de R.L. de C.V., a Mexican corporation holding a 30 million ton/35-year Pozzolan concession, along with exclusive access to 377 hectares (932 acres) of land.
To adhere to the asset transfer schedule, Dr. Daniel D. Correa, CEO of Glohab, Inc., has finalized the purchase agreement for acquiring a 49% stake in the Pozzolan Mining Exclusive Rights in Guererro, Mexico. Situated in the Municipality of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, the mining property is primed for exploitation and promotion by the company starting in the third quarter of 2024.
Glohab, Inc. is poised to impact the market significantly with its distribution plans. Initially, we aim to distribute mined pozzolan in various forms within a 200-mile radius of the mine, catering to a population exceeding 60 million. Our expansion plans include reaching northward in Mexico from the nearby Port of Acapulco, just 45 miles away. In a subsequent phase, we are scheduled to commence shipments to California, USA, from the Lazaro Cardenas port in Michoacán, 225 miles northwest of the mine. This port's strategic location and connection to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad will facilitate our trade routes to the US and Canadian markets, opening up vast growth opportunities.
Glohab, Inc. plans to manufacture and package a range of products, including lightweight aggregates for concrete, blocks, and stone veneers, Concrete Pozzolan, Pozzolan Sand, Powder Pozzolan for Cement mix and Masonry, Pozzolanic Stucco, and other related products available upon request.
Pozzolan, as a siliceous or siliceous and aluminous material, possesses significant chemical properties. Under ordinary temperatures, it reacts with calcium hydroxide to form compounds with cementitious properties. Beyond mitigating chemical attacks, pozzolans serve as transformative elements, repurposing calcium hydroxide into a compound that enhances performance. In concrete mix designs, natural pozzolans can replace 5% to 40% of Portland cement.
The production of Portland cement, involving limestone burning at high temperatures, accounts for a considerable portion of global carbon emissions. Concrete mixtures mitigate carbon footprints and enhance performance and durability by replacing up to 40% of Portland cement with natural pozzolan.
Natural Pozzolan and Slag increase calcium silicate hydrate (CSH) formation, which causes the concrete to stiffen and contributes to later age strengths; reduce the heat of hydration, which reduces thermal cracking; mitigate alkali-silica reaction (ASR); mitigate sulfate attack; mitigate efflorescence and increase workability. Natural pozzolans lack hazardous materials, offering an environmentally safe and consistent choice over artificial counterparts.
MX Pozzolan is an active Natural Pozzolan Association (NPA) member.
Daniel D. Correa
To adhere to the asset transfer schedule, Dr. Daniel D. Correa, CEO of Glohab, Inc., has finalized the purchase agreement for acquiring a 49% stake in the Pozzolan Mining Exclusive Rights in Guererro, Mexico. Situated in the Municipality of Chilpancingo, Guerrero, Mexico, the mining property is primed for exploitation and promotion by the company starting in the third quarter of 2024.
Glohab, Inc. is poised to impact the market significantly with its distribution plans. Initially, we aim to distribute mined pozzolan in various forms within a 200-mile radius of the mine, catering to a population exceeding 60 million. Our expansion plans include reaching northward in Mexico from the nearby Port of Acapulco, just 45 miles away. In a subsequent phase, we are scheduled to commence shipments to California, USA, from the Lazaro Cardenas port in Michoacán, 225 miles northwest of the mine. This port's strategic location and connection to the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad will facilitate our trade routes to the US and Canadian markets, opening up vast growth opportunities.
Glohab, Inc. plans to manufacture and package a range of products, including lightweight aggregates for concrete, blocks, and stone veneers, Concrete Pozzolan, Pozzolan Sand, Powder Pozzolan for Cement mix and Masonry, Pozzolanic Stucco, and other related products available upon request.
Pozzolan, as a siliceous or siliceous and aluminous material, possesses significant chemical properties. Under ordinary temperatures, it reacts with calcium hydroxide to form compounds with cementitious properties. Beyond mitigating chemical attacks, pozzolans serve as transformative elements, repurposing calcium hydroxide into a compound that enhances performance. In concrete mix designs, natural pozzolans can replace 5% to 40% of Portland cement.
The production of Portland cement, involving limestone burning at high temperatures, accounts for a considerable portion of global carbon emissions. Concrete mixtures mitigate carbon footprints and enhance performance and durability by replacing up to 40% of Portland cement with natural pozzolan.
Natural Pozzolan and Slag increase calcium silicate hydrate (CSH) formation, which causes the concrete to stiffen and contributes to later age strengths; reduce the heat of hydration, which reduces thermal cracking; mitigate alkali-silica reaction (ASR); mitigate sulfate attack; mitigate efflorescence and increase workability. Natural pozzolans lack hazardous materials, offering an environmentally safe and consistent choice over artificial counterparts.
MX Pozzolan is an active Natural Pozzolan Association (NPA) member.
Daniel D. Correa
Petroblocks BC, S de RL de CV.
+1 6197434820
email us here