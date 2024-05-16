Manchin Announces $1.1 Million For Seven West Virginia Arts And Music Initiatives

May 15, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,121,900 from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for seven initiatives in West Virginia. The funding will be used to expand arts programs statewide, as well as support the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra and the Wheeling Symphony Society.

“West Virginia has a vibrant culture of arts and music, and our entire state is proud of the important role that artists and musicians play in our communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m pleased that NEA is investing more than $1.1 million in these seven programs to support our talented artists as they pursue their passions and enrich West Virginia. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to bolster similar programs across the Mountain State.”

Individual awards listed below: