IARC and the National Cancer Institute of Brazil launch a regional Learning Centre

16 May 2024

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and the National Cancer Institute of Brazil (INCA) are setting up an IARC-Brazil Learning Centre to enhance the skills of researchers and practitioners, as well as to foster collaborative cancer prevention research and activities across Brazil and the region and in Portuguese-speaking low- and middle-income countries.

This partnership builds on a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed between IARC and INCA on 25 September 2023 in Lyon, France, and included, among other areas, collaboration in organizing courses and other training activities within the domain of cancer control, such as on prevention, screening, early diagnosis, cancer surveillance, epidemiological research, technological development, communication, and health-care information.

Chief among the activities of the IARC-Brazil Learning Centre will be two IARC-Brazil Summer Schools, aimed at researchers and health professionals from Brazil, neighbouring countries, and Portuguese-speaking low- and middle-income countries. IARC, INCA, and collaborating institutions in Brazil may also jointly organize other learning activities, such as specific learning modules, or courses within the framework of existing initiatives, for example the IARC Global Initiative for Cancer Registry Development (GICR) or the IARC Cancer Screening in Five Continents (CanScreen5) project.

The development of such regional Learning Centres is an important part of IARC’s mission to build capacity of cancer researchers worldwide. Priority is generally given to training researchers from low- and middle-income countries. IARC previously established a Learning Centre with the National Cancer Center of China to train researchers across China and the region.