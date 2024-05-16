Scutari Welcomes NJ Transit’s Positive Response on Unexpired Tickets

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari, who four days ago called on NJ Transit to reverse its policy of invalidating tickets sold with no expiration date, issued the following statement in response to the agency’s announcement that it will offer refunds to its customers:

“I welcome NJ Transit’s response in offering refunds to customers who purchased tickets in good faith only to learn after the fact that they would be worthless if not used by a newly imposed deadline. Reversing that policy is the only thing to do. Providing reimbursements will help correct that wrong and make the purchasers whole.

“NJ Transit has a responsibility to respect the consumer rights of its riders by treating them fairly. If they want to sell tickets with expiration dates, it should be on the tickets or the purchasers should be informed at the time of sale. That is a reasonable expectation for any customer, including riders who rely on the services of a public transit agency.

“I want to thank NJ Transit for being responsive and acting in the best interests of the public and the agency itself.”