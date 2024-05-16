CBP improves Republic of Korea steel exports with Electronic Certification System

WASHINGTON — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Republic of Korea held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 15 to celebrate the deployment of the Electronic Certification System (eCERT) to the Republic of Korea. The new government-to-government system reduces processing times, improves the security of both exports and imports and delivers enhanced quota compliance and enforcement for both the United States and the Republic of Korea. CBP administers and enforces more than 2,100 import quotas which regulate the amounts of commodities that can enter the United States to promote fair and regulated trade. With the deployment of the program for the Republic of Korea steel quotas, the Electronic Certification System will digitally transmit export certificates to CBP on approximately $7 billion in annual steel quota imports to ensure that only authorized parties have access to the quota.

Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie R. Highsmith, CBP Office of Trade, participates in a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 15 with Republic of Korea delegates. The event celebrates the deployment of the Electronic Certification System (eCERT) to Republic of Korea.

CBP Executive Assistant Commissioner AnnMarie R. Highsmith joined representatives from the Republic of Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and the Korea Customs Service to commemorate this key partnership that significantly improves trade between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea in a critical sector. “This ceremony celebrates the robust, enduring partnership between the Republic of Korea and the U.S.,” said Executive Assistant Commissioner Highsmith. “It symbolizes our shared dedication to fostering a trade environment that is both secure and predictable, benefiting economies and communities worldwide.”

“The path to achieving our initial Electronic Certification System transmission presented its challenges. Yet, it is through our collective efforts and dedication that we’ve reached this point. We are eager to continue our work together, enhancing the assurances we offer all involved parties in terms of quota management and leveraging this system to bring about transparency across the board,” said Roh Keon-ki, the Deputy Minister for Free Trade Agreement Negotiations at the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

eCERT is an important component of the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) and represents CBP’s innovative efforts to modernize trade documentation. The transition to electronic certification offers real-time certificate updates, secure and confidential data transmission and a robust defense against certificate fraud. The program precisely tracks certificate usage and allows the Republic of Korea to monitor export compliance.

CBP encourages other nations to consider how adopting the program could transform their trade practices, making them more efficient, secure and transparent. For more information on participating in the program, read eCERT General Information and Requirements.

