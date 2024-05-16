CBP at Kansas City International Airport now offers Global Entry Mobile App for arriving passengers

KANSAS CITY, Mo— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Port of Kansas City introduced Global Entry's (GE) Mobile App at the Kansas City International Airport yesterday, May 15.

Global Entry is a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) program that allows expedited clearance for pre-approved, low-risk travelers upon arrival in the United States. The GE Mobile Application is a member-facing arrival resource that allows GE members to submit their information to CBP at arrival. Upon submission, travelers’ membership and admission status are verified and they receive a secure approval code that they share with a CBP Officer. The program greatly enhances the GE programs efficiency and reduces touchpoints for the traveler.

“This program is another great example of the enhanced systems that CBP utilizes to make MCI one of the premier International Arrival and Departure locations in the United States,” LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago.

“CBP’s partnership with the Kansas City Aviation Department and Airlines is a testament to the success that can be accomplished when you put the traveling public at the forefront of the decision-making process,” said CBP Port Director Steven Ellis-Kansas City. “The new GE Mobile App will work in unison with the existing GE Kiosks at MCI and joins a long list of technological enhancements offering a more secure and expedited processing experience in Kansas City.”

In addition to the GE modernizations, CBP Kansas City offers Enrollment on Arrival for conditionally approved GE members to complete membership interviews, Mobile Passport Control (MPC) which streamlines a traveler’s entry process into the United States by reducing passport control inspection and overall wait times, and the use of Biometric comparison technology for arrivals and departures that allow CBP to make the existing travel requirements more efficient and create a more seamless, secure and safer arrival and departure experience.

Additional information on these and other U.S. Customs and Border Protection initiatives can be found at CBP.GOV.