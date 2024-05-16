Dallas CBP seizes 10 kilograms of Ketamine disguised as toy products

DALLAS – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) today announced that CBP officers at Dallas-Ft.Worth International Airport (DFW) recently seized 10 kilograms of Ketamine, a dissociative anesthetic that has hallucinogenic effects and is often used to facilitate sexual assault.

CBP officers in the Advanced Targeting Unit (ATU) teamed with CBP’s National Targeting Center (NTC) regarding two shipments arriving at DFW destined to Miami, Florida from London. Following interdiction, the examination revealed multiple packages of a crystalized white substance and further tests were positive for Ketamine. The drugs were seized in cargo identified as children’s board games.

“Global criminal networks utilize a wide array of tactics to smuggle dangerous and deadly drugs into the United States, but our CBP officers are highly trained in detecting and stopping these schemes,” said Dallas Area Port Director Jayson Ahern. “Our drug interdiction efforts are vital to protecting American communities from the scourge of dangerous and deadly drugs.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Ketamine distorts the perception of sight and sound and makes the user feel disconnected and not in control. It is referred to as a “dissociative anesthetic hallucinogen” because it makes users feel detached from their pain and environment.

Ketamine can induce a state of sedation (feeling calm and relaxed), immobility, relief from pain, and amnesia (no memory of events while under the influence of the drug) and is abused for the dissociative sensations and hallucinogenic effects. Ketamine has also been used to facilitate sexual assault. Abuse of Ketamine may cause unwanted side effects such as: agitation, depression, cognitive difficulties, unconsciousness, and amnesia. Involuntarily rapid eye movement, dilated pupils, salivation, tear secretions, and stiffening of the muscles, possible nausea. An overdose can cause unconsciousness and dangerously slowed breathing.

Travelers are encouraged to learn more about current regulations before attempting to bring certain items into the United States to avoid penalties, seizures, and even arrest.

CBP officers and agents seized an average of 2,895 pounds of dangerous drugs every day at and between our nation’s air, sea, and land ports of entry. See what else CBP accomplished during "A Typical Day" in 2022.

CBP's border security mission is led at our nation’s Ports of Entry by CBP officers and agriculture specialists from the Office of Field Operations. CBP screens international travelers and cargo and searches for illicit narcotics, unreported currency, weapons, counterfeit consumer goods, prohibited agriculture, invasive weeds and pests, and other illicit products that could potentially harm the American public, U.S. businesses, and our nation’s safety and economic vitality.