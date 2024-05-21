New Native Inc Introduces lablab NEXT: Helping AI Startups Turn Prototypes into Market-Ready Products

lablab NEXT Applications Now Open!

New Native Inc launches lablab NEXT helping startups transform AI prototypes into market-ready products with its experts, tech support, and global AI community.

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Native Inc, the company behind the global AI hackathon platform lablab.ai, proudly introduces lablab NEXT, a comprehensive accelerator for AI startups. With a community of over 120,000 AI builders & enthusiasts, and collaborations with technology leaders like Cohere, Google Cloud, AI21 and many more, lablab NEXT aims to be the go-to resource for AI startups. The accelerator program is designed to help early-stage AI startups turn their prototypes into market-ready products. This program bridges the gap between initial development and market entry by providing essential resources and support.

lablab NEXT is a six-week, fully digital accelerator program designed to support top AI teams with functioning prototypes. It offers tailored support, expert guidance, and access to a thriving AI community, all facilitated by its own in-house AI software, A1.

Participants in lablab NEXT will benefit from:

- Exclusive access to 'gated resources' and pre-market technologies

- Mentorship from industry experts

- Access to New Native's extensive AI ecosystem and community

- Technology credits and support from leading AI tech providers

- Access to further financing support and a soft commitment for the next round

For early stage teams that want to transform their AI prototype into a market-ready product, apply to lablab NEXT now and be part of the future of AI innovation: https://lablab.ai/next/

The lablab.ai platform has been a crucial starting point in forming AI-driven companies and fostering innovation in the AI space. New Native's collaborations with industry leaders further enhance the program's offerings, providing startups with cutting-edge resources and technologies. Whether teams are transitioning from the lablab.ai hackathons or joining independently, lablab NEXT provides the tools and network necessary to succeed in the competitive AI market.

“We are entering a new era of software in which ecosystem resources and open source are key. We are excited to introduce our flagship launchpad NEXT for pioneers and rebels building the future of AI” said Simon Olson, CEO & Co-founder of New Native.

“lablab NEXT is a significant step in our mission to support global AI innovation,” said Pawel Czech, Co-founder of New Native. “By combining expert mentorship, community support, and valuable resources, including access to pre-market technologies, we empower AI startups to realize their full potential.”

Jens Ingelstedt, Head of AI Accelerators at New Native, added, “Our goal with lablab NEXT is to create a supportive environment for the next generation of AI entrepreneurs and help them with the talent, focus and connections needed to build meaningful companies. We understand their needs and are leveraging our community to help them win.”

“lablab NEXT provided us with cloud credits in order to develop our technology and a structure to our path of going from POC to an MVP. The guidance and mentorship really pushed us to do a lot better” - Mohd, CEO of Neolocus (One of the early Beta users of their pre-launch MVP program).

Applications for lablab NEXT are now open. AI startups ready to take the next step can apply at https://lablab.ai/next

About New Native Inc.

New Native is a leading AI platform designed to aggregate the latest AI technologies, allowing both businesses and users to develop AI solutions and distribute them at scale. It has pioneered the AI space by connecting over 120,000 AI builders & enthusiasts, globally through its platform lablab.ai, fostering innovation and the creation of AI-driven companies. With the launch of lablab NEXT, New Native continues to support the AI community by helping startups transition from prototype to market-ready products.