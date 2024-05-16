Submit Release
European Solidarity Corps: one year volunteering for Ukrainians in CRISP NGO in Berlin

A Berlin-based NGO, CRISP e.V., specialising in conflict transformation and civic education, is looking for a volunteer from Ukraine or a Ukrainian temporarily staying in Germany, to join its team for one year under the European Solidarity Corps.

The planned date of start is June/July 2024. 

The volunteer will assist the team with administrative and project work, design and run simulation games related to the project, and handle social media and PR.

The candidate should be motivated to work in the civil society sector and in an intercultural context and have a very good command of English and/or German.

The volunteer will get compensation of €1,100 per month which will include rent and transportation costs. CRISP can also help with finding accommodation.

The deadline for applications is 24 May.

