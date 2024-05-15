Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,694 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,950 in the last 365 days.

New MentalHealth.CA.Gov Website Helps Californians Access Support, Provides Transparency on Proposition 1 & California’s Transformation of Behavioral Health

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Governor Newsom recently announced the launch of MentalHealth.CA.Gov, a one-stop website making available a wide range of resources to support the mental health of all Californians.

SACRAMENTO – It is now easier for Californians to connect with mental health services, including crisis services, counseling and treatment, real-time support, and specialized resources for children, youth, and older adults.

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced MentalHealth.CA.Gov, a new state website offering life-saving resources, links to mental health support hotlines, and resources for all Californians – from youth and young adults, to older Californians, parents and families, veterans, and everyone in between.

It also includes key information on California’s behavioral health system transformation – accelerated by Prop 1 –  and links to program and policy specifics.

Visit Mentalhealth.ca.gov

COMING SOON: Version 1.0 of this website has initial information on implementation timelines for Prop 1 results and current tools available to counties that administer the state’s behavioral health system. This website will continue to be built out to include key indicators of new construction and transformed services, so people will be able to see how their county compares to other California counties and how the state is making progress overall.

WHY IT MATTERS: Governor Newsom is focused on results, transparency, and accountability, particularly as the state implements Proposition 1 and transforms its mental health and substance use disorder treatment and support systems.

###

You just read:

New MentalHealth.CA.Gov Website Helps Californians Access Support, Provides Transparency on Proposition 1 & California’s Transformation of Behavioral Health

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more