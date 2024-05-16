Governor Hochul Announces Award of Third Construction Contract for Transformative I-81 Viaduct Project in City of Syracuse

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the award of the third construction contract for the transformative Interstate 81 Viaduct Project. The project, the largest in New York State Department of Transportation history, will replace an elevated highway in Downtown Syracuse with a Community Grid that will reconnect neighborhoods, improve mobility and provide new opportunities for growth throughout Central New York. The award of the $218.9 million contract to Salt City Constructors, LLC begins the reconstruction of city streets in the Inner Harbor and on the northside and builds on the construction already underway at the northern and southern interchanges of Interstates 81 and 481.

“With the third contract now awarded, New York is quickly moving forward with this nation-leading project to tear down the viaduct.” Governor Hochul said. “The work in the Inner Harbor and on the northside of Syracuse will move the City one step closer to reconnecting neighborhoods wrongly ripped apart generations ago.”

The third of eight separate construction contracts expected to be awarded as part of the I-81 Viaduct Project focuses on consolidating multiple on-ramps along I-81 southbound to one new on-ramp that connects with future Business Loop (BL) 81 southbound. Work includes new and improved southbound interchanges at North Clinton and Bear Streets, along future BL 81, creating a gateway to the city’s northside and will allow for safer access to businesses and residences. Additionally, North Clinton Street will be reconstructed from Bear Street to Genant Drive, and will include new pavement, sidewalks on each side, and curbside parking. The new tree lined North Clinton Street will provide shared use paths from Court Street south to the intersection of Genant Drive.

Contract three will also enhance safety and mobility for motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists, with the replacement of three bridges connecting the northside to the Inner Harbor. The Bear, Court, and Spencer Street bridges will be replaced with wider structures that include sidewalks and will fit over the expanded future BL 81. A shared use path will also be included on the Court and Spencer Street bridges.

Additional project features include:

Installation of curb bump-outs to shorten pedestrian crossing distances.

Nearly 800 new trees, decorative street lighting and new traffic signals.

Pedestrian improvements along much of Bear Street connecting the northside to the Empire State Trail.

Improvements to the interchange of I-690 eastbound with Bear Street, providing a more efficient and safe connection.

In the summer of 2023, Governor Hochul, along with federal, state, and local leaders’ broke ground on the I-81 Viaduct Project. Major construction of contracts one and two are underway and essential to maintaining a high-speed interstate connection with national and international north-south trade routes from Tennessee to the Canadian border. Together, they focus on reconstructing the existing I-81/I-481 northern and southern interchanges into BL 81 and I-81.

The I-81 Viaduct Project is part of Governor Hochul's unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State's infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and multi-modal transportation opportunities for communities across the state. The $33 billion NYSDOT Capital Plan adopted in 2022 helps fulfill the Governor's vision for a modern transportation system that serves New Yorkers across the state. The project will be funded with a mix of federal and state resources.

The estimated $2.25 billion project aims to reverse the ill-considered decision made in the 1950s to build the viaduct through the heart of the city and, through the construction of the Community Grid, provide new opportunities for inclusion and equity. The Community Grid will relieve existing traffic congestion issues in the city and improve access to and from the interstate highway network and key destinations, including the downtown business districts, area hospitals and Syracuse University. It will also provide ADA accessible pedestrian and bicycle amenities throughout the project area.

Strong community engagement and partnerships with the Federal Highway Administration and the City of Syracuse led to one of the first-local hire provisions in the nation approved under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It incentivizes hiring local residents from zip codes in disadvantaged communities at a prevailing wage. The goal is for each contract to have 15 percent of its workforce represent locally hired workers. Today, contract one is at 13.57 percent of the 15 percent goal and contract two is at 19.19 percent, for a combined total of 16.38 percent. Contract three will build upon this success by creating unprecedented opportunities for residents to work on the project with little to no experience and bringing home meaningful paychecks.

In alliance with community partners, the New York State Department of Transportation is collaborating with employment groups, including Pathways to Apprenticeship, WorkSmart NY, Syracuse Build, the Urban Jobs Task Force, CNY Works, and New York State Department of Labor’s Workforce Forward: Syracuse, to recruit and train those who are interested in working on the project.

State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project will truly change the game for the Central New York, reuniting communities long divided and transforming an entire region. The award of contract three is a direct reflection of our commitment to completing this project, and we will not stop until the viaduct dividing communities comes down and a transportation network that reconnects neighborhoods is restored!”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “With the third construction contract now awarded for the transformation of I-81 we are one step closer to this long-held vision to reconnect and energize Syracuse becoming a reality. Soon shovels will be hitting the ground to finally reconstruct our city streets and bridges in the Inner Harbor and on the north side, including new bike lanes and wider sidewalks, to better connect Syracuse to new opportunity and a brighter future. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage, I did so with projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation as my north star. Now, as construction continues to move full steam ahead powered by union construction jobs, hired from here in the community, we are one step closer to forging an equitable, accessible transportation ecosystem that improves quality of life and economic vitality for all of Syracuse. I thank Governor Hochul and Mayor Walsh for their partnership and leadership on this vital effort.”

State Senator John Mannion said, “As one of the largest projects in state history, the redevelopment of I-81 will transform Central New York and create more connected, vibrant, and prosperous neighborhoods in the City of Syracuse. The ongoing work, planning, and the awarding of contracts shows that all facets of the viaduct replacement are moving forward. I am grateful for the leadership of Governor Hochul and for the hard work of so many dedicated public servants at the Department of Transportation.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “The I-81 project has loomed over Syracuse's future for over a decade. It’s exciting to finally see shovels in the ground and this massive infrastructure project underway. As the state awards the latest contract, we must continue to reinvest in our community and ensure that those affected by I-81 benefit from the high-quality jobs brought by the community grid project. Bringing down the elevated highway is not only meant to improve our infrastructure but also a way to unite and move Syracuse toward a brighter future. Governor Hochul’s leadership has been instrumental, and thank you to my colleagues whose support has been invaluable."

Assemblymember William B. Magnarelli said, ‘The I-81 Viaduct Project will significantly impact the entire Central New York region. By reconstructing the streets in the Inner Harbor and the Northside, the State is preparing the community to be better suited to address the change in traffic patterns that will occur because of the construction of the community grid.”

Assemblymember Al Stirpe said, "The release of the third contract in the I-81 transition shows that we are making great progress on the biggest project in Syracuse history. This milestone marks another step towards enhancing our infrastructure, reconnecting communities, and fostering economic growth throughout the region. Not only will this improve mobility and safety through new interchanges, but it will also allow for pedestrian-friendly enhancements."

