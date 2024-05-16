Learn about “Green Roofs: A Sustainable Strategy” by American Hydrotech on AEC Daily
Architects, specifiers, landscape architects, LEED and other design professionals need Continuing Education (CEU) credits.
If you are one these professionals, American Hydrotech offers Free Courses and Lunch & Learn Programs relating to green infrastructure that provide CEU credits.
Green Roofs: A Sustainable Strategy
Designing with green roofs affords design professionals opportunities to plan projects with exciting new elements, added value, and significant, tangible benefits, thereby enhancing the built environment with newly-created landscapes. This course examines green roof systems, including the types, benefits, components, and related standards. As well, it provides a discussion on how green roofs mitigate urban heat island effect and reduce stormwater runoff.
Headquartered in Chicago, American Hydrotech, Inc.® is a recognized leader in the development, production and distribution of premium waterproofing and roofing products. For more than 50 years, the company’s flagship waterproofing membrane product, Monolithic Membrane 6125®, has kept more than two billion square feet of roof decks, plazas, vertical foundations, reflecting pools and other structures watertight in 62 countries worldwide. American Hydrotech also offers a variety of drainage, insulation and protection materials for single source assemblies such as The Ultimate Assembly® for plazas and roof terraces as well as the Garden Roof® Assembly, a unique, lightweight assembly for transforming underutilized roofs and plazas into beautiful landscaped and recreational environments.
