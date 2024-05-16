S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control to Meet May 21, 2024

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

May 16, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The S.C. Board of Health and Environmental Control will meet Tuesday, May, 21, at 10 a.m. at the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Room #3420, 2600 Bull Street, Columbia. The agenda is available the meeting event page.

To watch the live stream, visit our DHEC Vimeo page at vimeo.com/scdhec.

