Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,951 in the last 365 days.

Minister McEntee and Minister O’Donnell attend official opening of the new An Spidéal Garda Station

The previous Garda Station at An Spidéal was a prefabricated building, erected circa 1984. At that time it was deemed to be a temporary building pending the construction of a new Garda Station. The building was erected on a site acquired by the Office of Public Works (in 1979) at River Road, An Spidéal, Co. na Gaillimhe.

You just read:

Minister McEntee and Minister O’Donnell attend official opening of the new An Spidéal Garda Station

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more