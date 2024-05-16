Premier’s, ministers’, parliamentary secretary’s statements on Moose Hide Campaign Day

CANADA, May 16 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement on Moose Hide Campaign Day:

“Moose Hide Campaign Day is a time to come together to call for an end to violence against women and children, which remains a devastating – yet entirely preventable – reality in our province.

“Today, people will show their commitment to honouring, respecting and protecting women and children by participating in community events and pinning small, yet significant, squares of moose hide to their lapels. The campaign offers this moose hide as a medicine for healing. These small squares are meant to spark big conversations that can lead to positive change in our families and our communities.

“Our team is committed to supporting the Moose Hide Campaign. In consultation and collaboration with Indigenous partners, we are also boosting gender-based violence prevention and awareness campaigns, as well as programs and supports for survivors.

“Today, I will proudly wear my moose hide pin and have those big conversations – with my family, my friends and my colleagues. We all need to speak up and stand up against violence to create a safer future for everyone in B.C.”

Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, said:

“Moose Hide Campaign Day is an opportunity for us to confront the disproportionate violence faced by Indigenous women and girls. Let us use this day to renew our efforts to address the root causes of violence, to support survivors, and to foster healing and reconciliation. All of us have a responsibility to take a stand against violence and work toward a safer British Columbia.”

Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation, said:

“The Moose Hide Campaign has grown from a grassroots B.C. movement into a nationwide initiative with people from across Canada working to end gender-based violence by creating safer communities, supporting survivors, ending stigma and strengthening services. Participating in the campaign is an opportunity to take action against gender-based violence, lift up Indigenous-led approaches and contribute to positive changes on the ground and in the lives of all people in B.C.”

Kelli Paddon, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, said:

“Indigenous women and girls are 12 times more likely to be murdered or missing than any other women in Canada.

“It is imperative that we continue to uplift and listen to the voices of Indigenous people and support self-determination of Indigenous communities in taking steps toward healing and justice. We also must address the root causes of violence, including colonialism, racism and misogyny.

“Recently, in collaboration with Indigenous and community partners, we released Safe and Supported: B.C.’s Gender Based Violence Action Plan. Ending violence against Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQIA+ people requires collective action, accountability and solidarity.

“I join so many others and commit to being a voice in government that will continue to advocate for an end to gender-based violence and harm against Indigenous people.”