DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Is Investigating Claims On Behalf Of Customers Whose Personal Data May Have Been Compromised By The Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons Data Breach

NEWTOWN, Pa., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating claims regarding data privacy violations by Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons. Affiliated Dermatologists learned of suspicious activity on or about March 5, 2024. To join this case, go HERE.



About Affiliated Dermatologists and Dermatologic Surgeons

Affiliated Dermatologists is a Dermatology provider in Morristown, NJ that offers skin care treatments and services.

What happened?

On or about March 5, 2024, Affiliated Dermatologists experienced a cyber-attack during which an unauthorized third party gained access and left a ransom note on Affiliated Dermatologists’ network. The network was disconnected, and cybersecurity experts were hired to investigate. By April 10, 2024, it was determined that the hacker had accessed the personal information of Affiliated Dermatologists’ patients and employees between March 2 and March 5, 2024. The information obtained included names, dates of birth, mailing addresses, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and medical information. The total number of people affected by this breach is at least 380,000 people.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification, you need to understand the risks of possible misuse of your personal information, including identity theft, and your legal options for mitigating such risks.

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating bringing a class action lawsuit to seek legal remedies on behalf of customers who may have had their sensitive personal and patient data compromised by the ADDS data breach.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving data breaches, our lawyers focus on class and collective litigation in cases alleging securities and investment fraud, violations of the federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft and unpaid overtime, consumer fraud, and dangerous and defective drugs and medical devices.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point.