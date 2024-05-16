Security National Financial Corporation Introduces its new Loyalty Sales Division

SALT LAKE CITY, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) (NASDAQ symbol "SNFCA") announced a new sales division within Security National Life Insurance Company (SNL).



Adam Quist, President of SNL, said:

"We are pleased to announce that Security National Life has partnered with Latinos Unidos to lead our new Loyalty Sales Division. This new undertaking focuses on providing final expense plans that are both versatile and tailored to the unique needs of our customers and insurance agents. Additionally, we are excited to introduce a new, exclusive service: the Loyalty Family Support Plan. Through this plan, we offer a dedicated funeral concierge to support beneficiaries during one of life’s most challenging times—the loss of a loved one.

Mr. Quist continued, "We are honored that Latinos Unidos has chosen to align with Security National Life. Our partnership with Latinos Unidos is built on a foundation of shared values and an unwavering commitment to the families we serve. We are delighted to further expand our presence in the final expense market.”

Noemi Ortega, founder of Latinos Unidos, commented, “We are grateful to be joining Security National Life, a financially strong organization that shares our vision, values, and passion for helping families. Security National recognizes the importance and value of funeral services, as they own and operate many funeral homes and cemeteries. Additionally, Security National has a significant presence in and understanding of the pre-need market. Because of Security National’s specialization in the funeral business, we can offer clients the added value of the Loyalty Family Support Plan, a true funeral concierge service, combined with the excellent Loyalty Whole Life product. With the added strength of Security National, we look forward to growing our footprint and enhancing the personalized service we provide to our client families."

If there are any questions, please contact Mr. Adam Quist at:

Security National Financial Corporation

P.O. Box 57250

Salt Lake City, Utah 84157

Phone (801) 264-1060

Fax (801) 264-8430

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in the statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.