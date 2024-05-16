Flock Safety Expands Product Suite with Solar-Powered Condor, an AI-enhanced Video Solution Designed to Help Deter & Solve Crime

Flock Safety’s suite of hardware and software solutions help solve over 10 percent of reported crimes nationwide, with the goal of solving 20 percent of crimes by 2025

Atlanta, GA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety , the all-in-one technology solution that keeps communities safe, today introduced Solar-Powered Condor , a video solution that enables cities, law enforcement agencies, and businesses to install the new technology anywhere with ease. Condor uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to provide communities with live and recorded video to help deter and solve crime equitably and effectively.

Solar-Powered Condor joins Flock Safety’s suite of hardware and software solutions that is helping solve over 10 percent of reported crimes nationwide.

“Solar-Powered Condor is a game changer for customers who trust Flock Safety to pioneer easy-to-deploy, affordable solutions for combating crime and improving public safety,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and founder of Flock Safety. “Condor pairs live video with LPR and audio detection, providing better situational awareness for law enforcement and security teams. And with the Solar-Powered Condor, customers are no longer constrained by AC power requirements, freeing them up to place cameras where they are most needed.”

The U.S. faces a growing shortage of police officers, plummeting clearance rates and rising organized retail and car theft, making public safety a top concern for communities nationwide. Studies show that the perception of being apprehended is consistently the most powerful crime deterrent . Integrating technology can help reduce crime and over-policing while bringing more objectivity to law enforcement.

Condor is powered by advanced AI and ML that is constantly learning, with cutting-edge video analytics to adapt to changing needs. With solar deployment, Condor cameras can be placed anywhere, including areas without access to continuous electrical power, without disruption to the community or maintenance and installation hassles. Agencies can also avoid complex infrastructure and construction and writing costs, helping save money amid widespread budget cuts.

Other features include:

Improved camera performance and processing with a 30x computing boost from previous models, ensuring high-quality data capture and processing

AI-enhanced video streaming that include alerts when suspect vehicles are spotted or when people are congregating in closed areas after hours

A subscription service model, which includes installation and maintenance handled by Flock, allowing organizations to focus on protecting their communities instead of managing IT

Simple process to move or add units for better coverage, allowing agencies to customize their system to fully cover all the areas needed

Flock Safety's solutions contribute to crime reduction through equitable and unbiased methods that don’t disproportionately target communities and prioritize privacy and transparency. This commitment is reflected in Flock’s secure data handling and rigorous auditing processes, including enabling robust auditing of its devices to promote accountability. All views of live or recorded video, including video download events, are saved and available for audit indefinitely.

Flock Safety’s mission is to improve community safety with its hardware and software solutions. Its technology helps solve 700,000 crimes each year and makes over 5,000 communities safer nationwide. To learn more about the new Solar-Powered Condor and Flock Safety, visit: www.flocksafety.com .

About Flock Safety

Flock Safety is an all-in-one technology solution to eliminate crime and keep your community safe. Its intelligent platform combines the power of communities at scale – including cities, businesses, schools, and law enforcement agencies – to shape a safer future together. Flock Safety’s full-service, maintenance-free technology solution is trusted by more than 5,000 communities across the country to help solve and deter crime in the pursuit of safer communities for everyone. To schedule a demo or learn more, visit www.flocksafety.com .

###

Attachment

Holly Beilin Flock Safety 954.551.7749 holly@flocksafety.com