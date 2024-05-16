MEDIA ADVISORY: EBACE2024 Newsmakers Session to Feature Association, Industry Leaders’ Perspectives on Sector’s Global Mission to Net Zero

Contacts: Roman Kok, +32 488 39 19 79, rkok@ebaa.org;

Brussels, Belgium and Washington, DC, May 16, 2024 – Organizers for Europe’s premier business aviation event today announced that the show’s May 27 Media Day will include a Newsmakers session featuring leading business aviation association and industry figures in a discussion focused on the sector’s global drive to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The session, including International Business Aviation Council (IBAC) Director General Kurt Edwards, Luxaviation Group CEO Patrick Hansen and 4AIR President Kennedy Ricci, will be jointly moderated by National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) President and CEO Ed Bolen and European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) Secretary General Holger Krahmer.

Association leaders will discuss the efforts underway – on both sides of the Atlantic, and in the global policy arena – to innovate toward a net-zero future, educate decisionmakers about the industry’s sustainability leadership and advocate for an agenda that supports the sector’s carbon-reduction aims.

The session – which will conclude with a special announcement – will be the first of many at EBACE focused on sustainability, and will tee up the event’s Sustainability Summit, which will run May 28-30.

Representatives with the media are invited to attend the session from 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. CET. Media contacts will receive a separate email invitation to RSVP for this event. If you have not received this invitation, contact Dan Hubbard at dhubbard@nbaa.org.

EBACE2024, taking place at Geneva’s Palexpo and Geneva Airport May 28-30, is co-hosted by NBAA and EBAA.

For the full EBACE2024 program and other event information, visit https://ebace.aero/2024/.

What: EBACE2024 Newsmakers Session: Bizav Leaders’ Perspectives on the Global Mission to Net Zero

When: Monday, May 27, 2024, 12:10 to 12:55 p.m. CET

Who:

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen (co-moderator)

EBAA Secretary General Holger Krahmer (co-moderator)

IBAC Director General Kurt Edwards

Luxaviation Group CEO Patrick Hansen

4AIR President Kennedy Ricci

Where: Geneva’s Palexpo, Hall 3, Room V

EBACE is Europe’s premier event showcasing sustainable, on-demand aviation and advanced air mobility throughout the European continent. The event will bring together thousands of business leaders, government officials, manufacturers, flight department personnel and others involved in nearly every aspect of business aviation.

About NBAA

Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive, and successful. The association represents more than 10,000 company and professional members and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show. Learn more about NBAA at nbaa.org.

About EBAA

The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) is the leading organisation for operators of business aircraft in Europe. Our mission is to enable responsible, sustainable growth for business aviation, enhance connectivity and create opportunities. EBAA works to improve safety standards and share knowledge, to further positive regulation and to ease all aspects of closely tailored, flexible, point to point air transportation for individuals, governments, businesses and local communities in the most time-efficient way possible. Founded in 1977 and based in Brussels, EBAA represents +700 members companies, corporate operators, commercial operators, manufacturers, airports, fixed-based operators, and more, with a total fleet of +1,000 aircraft. Visit our website: ebaa.org.