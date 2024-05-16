Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,951 in the last 365 days.

IRS provides guidance for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit

IR-2024-140, May 16, 2024

WASHINGTON — The Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service today released Notice 2024-41PDF to modify an existing safe harbor and to provide a new elective safe harbor for determining the Domestic Content Bonus Credit amounts.

The Department of Treasury and the IRS released Notice 2023-38 on May 12, 2023, which provides rules that taxpayers may rely on to qualify for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit amounts and related record-keeping and certification requirements.

Today’s notice modifies the existing safe harbor provided in “Table 2--Categorization of Applicable Project Components” in Notice 2023-38 to include hydropower and pumped hydropower storage facilities, redesignates the “Utility scale photovoltaic system” Applicable Project as the “Ground-mount and rooftop photovoltaic system,” and includes certain manufactured product components for previously listed applicable projects.

Notice 2024-41 also provides a new safe harbor that allows taxpayers to elect to use the classifications of components and cost percentages (in lieu of direct costs of the manufacturer as provided in Notice 2023-38) to determine if the adjusted percentage rule is satisfied.

Notice 2024-41 also requests comments regarding the new elective safe harbor to inform any future updates.

More information may be found on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 page on IRS.gov.

You just read:

IRS provides guidance for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more