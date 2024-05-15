FTC Announces Tentative Agenda for May 23 Open Commission Meeting

Today, Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina M. Khan announced that an open meeting of the Commission will be held virtually on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The open meeting will commence at 1 pm ET and will begin with time for members of the public to address the Commission.

The following items will be on the tentative agenda for the May 23 Commission meeting:

Presentation on Final Rule on Government and Businesses Impersonation:

Staff from the Bureau of Consumer Protection’s Division of Marketing Practices will provide a presentation on the Commission’s Final Rule Concerning Government and Business Impersonation. The Rule, which went into effect last month, gives the agency stronger tools to combat scammers who impersonate businesses or government agencies, enabling the FTC to directly file federal court cases aimed at forcing scammers to return the money they made from government or business impersonation scams and seek civil penalties for their conduct.

Staff Presentation on Roll-Up RFI:

Staff from the Bureau of Competition will provide a presentation on the Commission’s Request for Information for public comment on corporate consolidation through serial acquisitions and roll-up strategies. The RFI seeks information from the general public on serial acquisitions across all sectors and industries in the U.S. economy, particularly those acquisitions that do not require review by antitrust agencies, and their effects on competition, consumers, workers, suppliers, and other stakeholders.

Voice Cloning Challenge Winners Presentation:

Representatives from the Division of Marketing Practices and the Office of Technology will provide a presentation on the Voice Cloning Challenge winners and their ideas for protecting consumers from AI-enabled voice cloning harms, such as fraud, and the broader misuse of biometric data and creative content.

At the start of the meeting, Chair Khan will offer brief remarks and will then invite members of the public to share feedback on the Commission’s work generally and bring relevant matters to the Commission’s attention. Members of the public must sign up for an opportunity to address the Commission virtually at the May 23 event.

Each commenter will be given two minutes to share their comments. Those who cannot participate during the event may submit written comments or a link to a prerecorded video through a webform. Speaker registration and comment submission will be available through Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 8 pm ET.

A link to the event will be available on the day of the event, shortly before the meeting starts via FTC.gov. The event will be recorded, and the webcast and any related comments will be available on the Commission’s website after the meeting. The Commission retains discretion to make public comments available following the event on ftc.gov.