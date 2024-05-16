Fujifilm Announces the Commercialization of Two Novel Endoscopic Imaging Technologies, CAD EYE® and SCALE EYE® at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) 2024 Conference

CAD EYE is clinically demonstrated to increase adenoma detection rates and SCALE EYE is shown to improve accuracy and speed of measurement compared to traditional methods

Lexington, MA, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, a leading provider of endoscopic imaging and endosurgical solutions, today announced the commercialization of its two novel endoscopic imaging technologies, CAD EYE®, the company’s AI detection system for endoscopic imaging which enables real-time detection of colonic mucosal lesions during colonoscopy procedures, and SCALE EYE®, a first-of-its-kind imaging technology for measuring colonic lesions. Both technologies will be demonstrated at the 2024 Digestive Disease Week (DDW®) annual conference and exhibition in booth 2829, held May 18-21 in Washington, DC.

“Our vision has been laser focused on delivering the best possible endoscopic imaging solutions to meet our customers’ growing needs. Knowing how critical it is for GI physicians to accurately visualize and measure lesions during colonoscopy, we are eager to launch CAD EYE and SCALE EYE,” says Tai Fujita, vice president, Endoscopy Division, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation. “Our team looks forward to demonstrating how Fujifilm’s state-of-the-art endoscopic technologies are offering outstanding levels of image clarity and performance to industry experts and physicians at the upcoming DDW.”

Since receiving 510(k) clearance for CAD EYE in March, the technology has been installed at five clinical sites in the U.S., including ASCs, community hospitals, and academic medical centers.

“This system expansion from Fujifilm represents an exciting step forward at a time when quality in colonoscopy is a critical focus across the GI community,” said Jason B. Samarasena, MD, gastroenterologist with UCI Health. “Leveraging AI for polyp detection support with CAD EYE, along with the introduction of SCALE EYE, a novel real-time polyp measurement solution – both seamlessly integrated with the innovative ELUXEO platform - Fujifilm is helping to address several key challenges and working alongside endoscopists to elevate quality standards in colonoscopy.”

Two recognized industry leaders will present real-world application as well as clinical findings on Fujifilm’s novel CAD EYE in booth #2829 at the upcoming DDW conference, including:

New Paradigm for Colonoscopy 2024: Sunday, May 19 11:30am – 12:30 pm ET

Alessandro Repici, MD, Professor of Gastroenterology, Chairman Department of Gastroenterology, Humanitas University & Humanitas Research Hospital will present on CAD EYE colon polyp detection in practice, and how the Fujifilm ELUXEO system delivers a comprehensive set of innovative solutions for endoscopy.

CAD EYE: US Clinical Trial Data and Why It's Compelling: Monday, May 20 11:30am – 12:30 pm ET

Sravanthi Parasa, MD, FASGE, Gastroenterology, Swedish Medical Center, Clinical Researcher in Gastroenterology & AI in Medicine will present clinical findings on CAD EYE advances in colorectal cancer diagnosis, including 17% higher adenoma per colonoscopy (APC) compared to high-definition conventional colonoscopy without AI assistance, the ability to detect colorectal neoplastic lesions at a level comparable to that of an expert and superior to that of a beginner 1 , and more.

