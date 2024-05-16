Koelsch Communities Celebrates Success of New $112M University Village Campus in Vancouver, Nears Completion on $93M Project in Bellevue

OLYMPIA, Wash., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koelsch Communities, a leading senior living provider of purpose-built communities across independent, assisted and dedicated memory care environments, today announced the early success of the largest campus in its portfolio – University Village – in Vancouver, Wash. Additionally, construction on its newest communities located in Bellevue nears completion, with an anticipated opening in Summer 2024.

The $112 million University Village development encompasses 13 acres and features 136 suites in its independent living community, The Park at University Village, and 101 suites in its assisted living community, The Inn at University Village. Additionally, The Park has 26 cottages comprised of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes. Resident move-ins began in late 2023 and the campus is currently more than 50 percent occupied, exceeding initial census expectations.

University Village is a new senior living concept for the Southwest Washington region that cultivates a thriving lifestyle of learning. Expertly constructed to house more than 260 residents and uniquely designed with their interests in mind, the University Village campus enables seniors to thrive in a luxurious setting with state-of-the-art amenities such as a full-service gym, resort-style pool, greenhouse, pickleball courts, movie theater, salon, billiards room and more.

“We have come to recognize that aging well and what constitutes a happy life has been redefined by the Boomer generation,” said Aaron Koelsch, President and CEO of Koelsch Communities. “The environment at University Village reflects this new approach to aging, focusing on an active lifestyle, lifelong learning and proactive health. For example, an onsite Learning Concierge fosters connections with local universities and community colleges to enroll residents in classes on campus, as well as identifies opportunities for residents to regularly interact to share their knowledge, experience and interests.”

More than 160 miles north of Vancouver in Bellevue, construction nears completion on the $93 million Belle Harbour project, home to The Park at Belle Harbour, an assisted living community, and The Inn at Belle Harbour, a dedicated memory care community.

Encompassing nearly three acres, the boutique campus is unique to the market and features 145 suites across both buildings, with the assisted living community containing 73 apartment suites comprised of private studios, one-bedrooms and two-bedrooms. The memory care building has 72 suites ranging from private to shared and “neighborhood” options.

Belle Harbour was designed to provide a bespoke, catered living experience with 24-hour access to nursing care and the opportunity to age with dignity. Here, residents will cultivate a lifestyle of luxury, live in an intentionally designed space with historical surprises such as classic cars, dine like royalty, and feel safe and secure.

“Belle Harbour is special and serves as an expansion of our portfolio in multiple ways, primarily the introduction of a boutique, neighborhood-style concept that connects two standalone multi-story communities by a skybridge,” said Koelsch. “This unique approach allows us to care for resident needs over time without having to relocate to a new, unfamiliar setting. We are proud to have faced this design opportunity head-on, ultimately constructing a campus that offers residents a one-of-a-kind place to live, grow and connect with one another.”

Koelsch Construction served as general contractor for both developments, with Shearer Construction as a partner on the Belle Harbour project. Interior design of both campuses was managed by Judy Koelsch and JSK Design.

For more information, visit koelschcommunities.com.





About Koelsch Communities

Koelsch Communities is a third-generation, family-owned and operated senior living provider. For over 65 years, Koelsch Communities has led the industry in Independent, Assisted Living and Memory Care. Known for its first-class service, holistic care model, and an employee-centric company culture, Koelsch provides the finest living and working experiences anywhere as ladies and gentlemen, serving ladies and gentlemen. Koelsch believes in the innovative programs that make aging well possible, and building a strong foundation of safety with the latest in security and technology. Learn more at koelschcommunities.com.

