Meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva

TAJIKISTAN, May 16 - On May 16, the Founder of Peace and National Unity – Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, received in the Palace of the Nation the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Mrs. Kristalina Georgieva.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the International Monetary Fund were discussed.

"We appreciate the contribution of the International Monetary Fund to the stable social and economic development of our country", - the President of the country Honorable Emomali Rahmon emphasized at the beginning of the meeting.

The parties exchanged views on cooperation in the areas of promoting economic reforms, ensuring macroeconomic stability, supporting the balance of payments, preserving the stability of international reserves and raising the standard of living of the people.

Among the important topics of discussion at the meeting were the ways to increase the resilience of Tajikistan's economy to the adverse effects of external factors, including the intensity of geopolitical risks, regional instability, and the consequences of climate change.

It was considered necessary to continue economic reforms and allocation of grant funds for the stability of socio-economic development and improvement of the investment climate in our country.

The parties also expressed views on the expansion of cooperation with development partners in the promising sectors of industry, agriculture, energy, and in the sphere of human capacity-building.

Other issues of interest to the parties were also discussed at the meeting.