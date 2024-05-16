119th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism meeting takes place in Ergneti

ERGNETI, 16 May 2024 – The 119th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) was held in Ergneti today under the co-facilitation of the Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office for the South Caucasus, Viorel Moşanu, and the Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), Bettina Patricia Boughani.

The EUMM and OSCE co-facilitators commended the commitment of the participants to the IPRM format. In this regard, at the start of the IPRM, the newly appointed EUMM Head of Mission Bettina Patricia Boughani stated:

“It's an immense privilege to co-facilitate this vital format for the first time alongside my OSCE colleague. The IPRM meetings serve as an indispensable platform for fostering stability through meaningful dialogue. I urge all participants to prioritise pragmatic solutions, particularly when it comes to improving the lives of the conflict-affected women and men on both sides of the Administrative Boundary Line (ABL)."

The co-facilitators welcomed the opening of two crossing points along the South Ossetian administrative boundary line (ABL) earlier in May for the Orthodox Easter festivities. This allowed local communities on both sides of the ABL to celebrate the holiday by visiting relatives and accessing religious sites. At the same time the co-facilitators reiterated their calls for the full re-opening of crossing points. Regular cross-ABL traffic would allow women and men affected by conflict to live more safely, and better secure their livelihoods. The co-facilitators also commended the constructive technical meeting on irrigation that took place on 26 April and encouraged the continuation of efforts to advance irrigation water sharing.

The EUMM and OSCE co-facilitators also voiced their concern about the practice of detentions. They advocated for the release of the detainees, particularly those whose health is at stake.

IPRM participants engaged in active discussions, among others focusing on the challenges faced by the conflict-affected populations, including restrictions to their freedom of movement, as well as recent security developments at the ABL. They also stressed the importance of the EUMM-managed Hotline to facilitate the exchange of information on a wide range of issues.

The participants agreed to convene the next regular IPRM meeting on 23 July.