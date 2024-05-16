Annual Meeting of European Association of Competent Authorities for Safe Transport of Radioactive Material in Slovenia

SLOVENIA, May 16 - The two-day meeting was organised in a broader frame, with the participation of the representatives from the regulatory bodies of several Mediterranean countries (MedNet - Mediterranean Region Transport Network). The MedNet members continued their meeting for two additional days.

Mr Igor Sirc, the director of SNSA underlined in his introductory words the importance of co-operation and exchange of experience amongst the competent authorities within EACA because safe transport of radioactive material – including nuclear material too – is an important part of the regulators’ daily activities. The co-operation with all relevant stakeholders is vital and a precondition for any improvement and growth.

The meeting’s agenda offered a string of interesting topics, including the exchange of thoughts and debate within two ad hoc groups on validation and approvals and on inspections practices of transports of radioactive material. Other important topics embraced various aspects and issues, e.g. radioactive sources in scrap metal and their return, shipments of large components, denials of shipments of radioactive material and some discussion about the envisaged themes and work before the next meeting of the committee of the International Atomic Energy Agency, covering safe transport of radioactive material.

The next annual meeting of EACA is foreseen to be held in spring 2025, and is to be hosted by the British regulator ONR (Office for Nuclear Regulation).