Fan Owned Club Announces the Appointment of Kevin Doyle from North Florida to Leadership Team
Doyle Assumes New Role as President and Member of the Board of Directors with one of the Leaders of the Fan Owned Movement in Professional Sport
I am excited to serve in this new role and to continue to build out a unique insider experience for fans. This is an amazing opportunity, especially as a huge soccer fan and youth coach myself.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fan Owned Club, one of the pioneering organizations involved in creating the fan owner movement in sport has announced that North Florida based government affairs executive Kevin Doyle will assume the newly created role of President effective May 15, 2024 and will also be added to the Board of Directors. Fan Owned Club (FOC) currently has Fan Owners in 48 states and 21 countries and through it's newly launched Plus.Fan platform has a growing roster of international partners including FC Pinzgau Saalfelden (FCPS) of Austria and Carrick Rangers Football Club (CRFC) of Northern Ireland, both of which have strong men's, women's and Academy programs.
— Kevin Doyle
Doyle who lives in the St. Augustine, Florida area, currently serves as the Vice President of State Affairs for national public affairs firm HBW Resources based out of Houston, Texas. He also serves as the Vice President of State Affairs for Consumer Energy Alliance. He founded the Jacksonville based government affairs firm Wexford Strategies before joining HBW Resources. Doyle has worked on Capitol Hill including roles with U.S Senator Mel Martinez and U.S. Senator Connie Mack, for the Florida Legislature and for both national and international political and governmental entities. He played soccer growing up in St. Augustine, Florida and now is a coach for his daughter at Ancient City Soccer Club also based in St. Augustine, Florida.
In his new role, Doyle will leverage decades of government and public affairs experience to help identify public and private partnerships, will continue to improve and develop the fan experience, and will assist with the operations of FC Pinzgau Saalfelden. He will also work with the Plus.Fan team and help support the work of promoting the Carrick Rangers Football Club.
“As someone who initially became involved with the Fan Owned Club organization as a fan owner investor, I am excited to serve in this new role and to continue to build out a unique insider experience for fans. This is an amazing opportunity, especially as a huge soccer fan and youth coach myself. I am excited to see where the future takes us,” said Doyle.
Fan Owned Club’s founder and CEO, Steve Paris said “our goal is to provide opportunities to our partners while giving fans a unique behind the curtain view of Club operations. Kevin has provided a ton of value already in the last year, and his knowledge and experience will be tremendous assets as we grow.”
About Fan Owned Club, Inc.
Fan Owned Club has been at the forefront of the growing fan ownership movement in the United States, allowing fans to own a piece of a club for less than many pay for season tickets. https://www.fanownedclub.com
About Plus.Fan
Plus.Fan is at the forefront of providing behind the scenes experiences to every day fans of their favorite sports teams. The platform provides teams and leagues with the capability to deliver insider content, fan connection, invite-only events and video.
https://www.plus.fan
About FC Pinzgau Saalfelden
FC Pinzgau Saalfelden is a soccer organization that consists of a men’s team which currently plays in the Austrian third division and a women’s team that recently won the league and now plays in the second division in Austria, the Bundesliga 2. The clubs play at the stunning Saalfelden Arena with the dramatic backdrop of the Alps making it one of the most beautiful venues for soccer in Europe.
https://fcps.at/
About Carrick Rangers FC
Carrick Rangers Football Club’s mens team plays in the Northern Irish Premiership. The club, founded in 1939, hails from Carrickfergus, County Antrim and plays its home matches at Taylors Avenue. The program also consists of two women's teams as well as academy and youth development programs.
https://www.carrickrangers.co.uk/
