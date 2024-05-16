Fan Owned Club Announces the Appointment of Kevin Doyle from North Florida to Leadership Team

Fan Owned Club Logo Photo of Kevin Doyle - Fan Owned Club Kevin Doyle with FC Pinzgau Saalfelden Women's Team

Doyle Assumes New Role as President and Member of the Board of Directors with one of the Leaders of the Fan Owned Movement in Professional Sport

I am excited to serve in this new role and to continue to build out a unique insider experience for fans. This is an amazing opportunity, especially as a huge soccer fan and youth coach myself.” — Kevin Doyle