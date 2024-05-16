Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,720 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,934 in the last 365 days.

State reception on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev gets underway in honor of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at Gulustan Palace

AZERBAIJAN, May 16 - A state reception on behalf of Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, got underway in honor of Aleksandr Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.

You just read:

State reception on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev gets underway in honor of President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko at Gulustan Palace

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more