Modern Métis Woman 2023-2024 Scholarship Recipient

KINGSTON, Ontario, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modern Métis Woman (MMW) is excited to announce Nevada Lynn as one of the exceptional recipients of its 2023-2024 scholarship.



Ms. Lynn, a member of the Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC) and a Visual Arts student at Emily Carr University of Art + Design, began her journey as a digital artist by volunteering for MNBC. Ms. Lynn aims to pursue graduate studies focusing on Indigenous identity reclamation. Balancing her academic pursuits with her passion for art, she remains committed to MNBC and the BC Métis Federation Coastal Water Protectors as a digital artist.

Visit https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarship-winners/ to discover more about Ms. Lynn’s work.

About Modern Métis Woman

Modern Métis Woman is committed to increasing access to post-secondary education for Indigenous women in Canada. The organization offers scholarships for post-secondary studies specifically for Métis women, as well as art scholarships for both Indigenous and non-Indigenous artists across Canada. Additionally, Modern Métis Woman welcomes submissions of various forms of creative expression, including photographs, short stories, novels, blogs, poems, paintings, and other artworks.

Submissions can be made on their website: https://modernmetiswoman.com/submissions/

The Scholarship

Modern Métis Woman is a private, non-profit micro-finance organization that supports Indigenous women's education by providing scholarships yearly.

Apply for the scholarship here: https://modernmetiswoman.com/scholarships/

Social Media

Instagram: @modernmetiswoman

Facebook: Modern Métis Woman

Twitter: @modernmetiswom

Website: https://modernmetiswoman.com/

Links:

Contact carleigh@modernmetiswoman.com