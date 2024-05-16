The Seagate Beach Club to Undergo Substantial Redesign to its Two-Story, Oceanfront Restaurant and Clubhouse

Share This Article

News Provided By

Seagate Beach Club in Delray Beach, Florida Seagate Beach Club First Floor Bar

Beach Service, Pool, Shoreline Grille, and Beach Bar to remain open during enhancements

The Seagate Beach Club has a storied history in Delray Beach, creating memories for locals and visitors alike, and we are so excited to unveil the new clubhouse in the fall.” — Alex Schnoeller, Managing Director of The Seagate