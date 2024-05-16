The Seagate Beach Club to Undergo Substantial Redesign to its Two-Story, Oceanfront Restaurant and Clubhouse
Beach Service, Pool, Shoreline Grille, and Beach Bar to remain open during enhancements
The Seagate Beach Club has a storied history in Delray Beach, creating memories for locals and visitors alike, and we are so excited to unveil the new clubhouse in the fall.”DELRAY BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of property-wide renovations at The Seagate in Delray Beach, Florida, the Seagate Beach Club will experience a dramatic refresh with significant upgrades to its two-story, 250-seat, 3,500-square-foot oceanfront clubhouse. The clubhouse will close on May 20th with a reopening date scheduled for October. During this time, members and hotel guests will continue to enjoy access to the beachside pool, Shoreline Grille, and the outdoor bar, along with full-service beach service.
The renovation project will include architectural and interior design updates by New York’s Dash Design. The Seagate interiors will embrace the Colonial style of the building with classic design elements that emphasize an airy and artful look, according to Dash Design.
The main entrance will be wrapped in a chic soft blue that opens to spectacular ocean views. The first floor, which encompasses 1,650-quare-feet of indoor dining space and a 1,907-square-foot terrace, will include a renovation of the dining area, cocktail bar, and staircase painted with rich cream, blue, and tan hues. The bar area will be enhanced to maximize the views of the beach and vast Atlantic Ocean.
The second floor, which encompasses 1,714-square-feet of indoor dining and an 860-square-foot terrace, will serve as a dining and bar lounge with serene sage and olive-green color palettes, both architecturally and in the furnishings. Seating throughout will be set up for cocktails and small bites.
The Seagate Beach Club was established in the 1950s serving generations of Delray Beach members and hotel guests. The original structure was damaged during Hurricane Wilma in 2005, resulting in a new two-story Clubhouse.
“The Seagate Beach Club has a storied history in Delray Beach, creating memories for locals and visitors alike, and we are so excited to unveil the new clubhouse in the fall,” said Alex Schnoeller, Managing Director of The Seagate. “Members and hotel guests are thrilled with our Golf Course and Golf Club renovations, and they will be equally pleased with the new Beach Club.”
The Seagate recently completed a major renovation to The Seagate Golf Club, including to its Joe Lee designed 18-hole championship golf course and practice facilities. World-renowned architect J. Drew Rogers oversaw the renovation.
The Seagate also renovated its 41,064-square-foot Golf Clubhouse, which includes a dining room that serves lunch, brunch, and dinner with both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a Grand Ballroom, Dining Room, Grille Room, and Courtyard. The Clubhouse renovation included architectural finishes in the lobby, meeting rooms and event spaces, locker rooms, corridors, and the outdoor patio.
The Seagate will embark on renovations to the hotel guest rooms, lobby, dining, and meeting rooms in the coming months.
