Oxland Group Names the Residential Homebuilders for its Phase One Delivery of Homesites at Two Step Farm

Two Step Farm is a special community taking shape just north of The Woodlands in Montgomery County, Texas. Two Step Farm will feature a dance hall inspired by the historic dance halls across Texas. Oxland Group is a residential development company based in Spring, Texas.

Builders will provide a variety of housing options by size, style, lifestyle, and price.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oxland Group, a residential development company headquartered in Spring, Texas, today announced its nine Phase One homebuilder partners at Two Step Farm in Montgomery County, Texas. Builders include Autograph Homes, David Weekley Homes, Drees Custom Homes, DSLD Homes, Coventry Homes, Highland Homes, Partners in Building, Perry Homes, and Pulte Homes.

“We’re thrilled with this line-up of homebuilders that offers a variety of high-quality homes while embracing the community ethos of small-town Texas hospitality,” says Tom Woliver, co-president and founder of Oxland Group. “This delivery will help provide a much-needed solution when housing demand is outpacing supply at record levels in the North Houston market.”

In line with Oxland Group’s vision, the Phase One homebuilders will offer a range of single-family homes from 1,400 sq. ft. to over 5,500 sq. ft., priced from the low $300,000s to over $1,200,000. Homesites will range from 35’ wide to 80’ wide and will offer single-family detached homes, alley-served homes, and attached cottage homes.

Two Step Farm will feature a variety of architectural styles including Texana Farmhouse, Contemporary European, Texas Craftsman, Acadian, and New Texas Modern. Part of the vision is to feature unique design elements such as colorful front doors to enhance the community’s character.

“Montgomery County is one of the fastest growing counties in the region as well as nationally,” says Lawrence Dean, president & CEO of Community Builders Advisory Services. “Two Step Farm's location in southern Montgomery County will give the community an advantage in the market. This new community will be closer than most to the shopping, dining, and most importantly the high concentration of employment in The Woodlands. Two Step Farm's focus on friendly, fun Texas-style community living will likely be a draw for families already living in Montgomery County and those seeking to move there.”

Phase One, consisting of 1,100 homesites, will represent a contemporary take on a rural Texas town featuring a dance hall inspired by the historic dance halls across Texas, beer garden, general store, and a working goat farm. More traditional amenity offerings will include a coworking space, nature trails, and a swimming pool.

Located north of FM 1488, between I-45 and the new Aggie Expressway (Texas Hwy 249), Two Step Farm will have homesites available for construction starting in January 2025. Model homes are planned to open in Spring 2025. In total, more than 4,000 homesites will be available at build-out within the 2,000-acre community.

For more information about Two Step Farm and Oxland Group, please visit www.TwoStepFarm.com and www.oxlandgroup.com.

About Oxland Group

Oxland Group is a full-service capital investment and real estate development company with principal-level expertise in land acquisition, entitlements, development, land transaction, and value creation. RCLCO’s Mid-Year 2023 nationwide list of 50 top-selling communities included Oxland Group’s Painted Tree community in McKinney, Texas. The company is funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity firm whose primary investment platform is residential real estate. Learn more at www.oxlandgroup.com.

Two Step Farm Goatbreaking 2024