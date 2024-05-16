Acceldata Appoints Ramin Sayar, Former Sumo Logic CEO, to its Board of Directors

Tech Visionary Joins Acceldata Board to Guide Next Stage of Company and Market Growth

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acceldata , the market leader in enterprise data observability, today announced that it appointed Ramin Sayar, former CEO of Sumo Logic, to its board of directors. A recognized leader with a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the technology industry, Sayar currently serves as a trusted advisor and investor for various venture-backed startups, while also lending his expertise as a board member to both private and public companies.

Sayar joins existing Acceldata board members Dev Khare, partner at Lightspeed, Ken Elefant, partner at Sorenson Ventures, George Mathew, partner at Insight Partners, and Rajan Mehra, partner at March Capital.



“We are thrilled to welcome Ramin to the Acceldata board of directors,” said Rohit Choudhary, CEO and co-founder of Acceldata. “Ramin brings extensive knowledge in observability and a track record of transformative leadership at leading technology companies. His proven ability to expand businesses internationally and guide companies through periods of hyper-growth aligns perfectly with our strategic goals. As we enter the next phase at Acceldata, Ramin will play a crucial role in guiding our efforts to continue delivering top-tier technology for developing and managing exceptional data products. His operational acumen and go-to-market excellence will be pivotal in steering our strategic initiatives and expanding our market reach.”

"Acceldata has established itself as a leader in enterprise data observability, driving innovation and excellence in data management,” said Sayar. “As data volumes skyrocket and the age of AI introduces new and immediate demands on data teams, proactively maintaining peak data health is crucial for organizational success. I am honored to be part of a team that addresses today’s most challenging data operations issues. I look forward to contributing to the next phase of our growth.”

Sayar served as CEO of Sumo Logic from 2014 to 2023 where he scaled the business from $10 million in revenue to over $300 million. Ramin's leadership and his strategic business acumen enabled Sumo Logic's successful IPO in September 2020 and post IPO growth, culminating in a strategic acquisition by a Private Equity firm in June of 2023. Prior to his tenure at Sumo Logic, Ramin held executive positions at leading technology companies including VMware, HP Software, Tibco Software, and more. At VMware, he spearheaded the development of the Cloud Management Business Unit, cementing the company's position as an industry leader in cloud technology. At HP Software, Ramin created the Business Service Management category and oversaw a diverse portfolio of software products, contributing significantly to establishing HP Software as a leader in the software market.

Founded in 2018, Campbell, CA-based Acceldata has developed the world's first enterprise data observability platform to help enterprises build and operate great data products. Acceldata's solutions have been embraced by global customers, such as Dun & Bradstreet, Nestle, PubMatic, PhonePe (Walmart), HCSC, and many more. Acceldata investors include Insight Partners, March Capital, Industry Ventures, Lightspeed, Sorenson Ventures, Sanabil, and Emergent Ventures. Contact us to learn about the benefits of data observability.