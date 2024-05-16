Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,711 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,916 in the last 365 days.

Commission announces 2023 Gender Equality Champions in Research & Innovation

The Commission has announced the three institutions winning the Gender Equality Champions Award for 2023: the Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique (CNRS), from France; the Universitat Rovira i Virgili, from Spain; as well as the Technological University of the Shannon: Midlands Midwest, from Ireland. Each winner will receive a prize of €100,000.

Iliana Ivanova, Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth, said: “I warmly congratulate the winners of the Horizon Europe Award for Gender Equality Champions. Their remarkable achievements in creating more gender-equal working environments are an inspiration to organisations across the European Research Area. I look forward to hearing how our new champions will team up and strengthen the Champions League initiated last year with the first edition of this prize!” 

The EU Award for Gender Equality Champions, an annual recognition prize launched in 2022, is the European Commission’s initiative to recognise and celebrate the outstanding results achieved by European academic and research organisations through the implementation of Gender Equality Plans. It is meant to complement and boost the Gender Equality Plan eligibility criterion, as well as to be an incentive to advance inclusive gender equality plans and policies in the framework of the new European Research Area (ERA).

Source European Commission - May 16, 24

You just read:

Commission announces 2023 Gender Equality Champions in Research & Innovation

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more