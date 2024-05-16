International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia: statement by the High Representative on behalf of the EU, 17 May 2024

Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia have no place in the European Union or anywhere in the world. Ensuring that no one is left behind requires us to focus on fighting inequalities and multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination. Equality, freedom and justice must apply to everyone regardless of their actual or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity.

LGBTI persons worldwide continue to be target of violence, discrimination, and stigmatisation. In too many places, LGBTI persons are excluded and under attack for who they are, and who they love. The EU strongly condemns laws, which criminalise consensual same sex conduct. Such laws violate international human rights law, regional legal instruments and even national constitutions.

On IDAHOT Day, and every day, we call on governments around the world to repeal discriminatory legislation, take action to tackle and eliminate hate crimes and hate speech, prevent all forms of violence against LGBTI persons, and tackle structural and institutional barriers and biases that still limit the participation of LGBTI persons in decision-making and political processes.

Despite worrying setbacks and global pushback, we welcome that two more countries decriminalised consensual same-sex conduct last year and that several others witnessed judicial gains for the human rights of LGBTI persons, which help to secure legal clarity, safety and equal treatment.

The EU continues to work with partners on inclusive laws and policies. We welcome, support and work closely with civil society and defenders of the human rights of LGBTI persons, who so often continue to face intimidation, harassment and threats.

Inclusive policies make a difference. We will continue working to build, not just imagine, a world in which equality thrives and every person can reach their full potential and live free and equal.