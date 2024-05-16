Macao Chinese Orchestra presents the family musical “Musical Magic Wand III: Strings Journey to the West” offering a magical journey through bowed strings

MACAU, May 16 - The family musical “Musical Magic Wand III: Strings Journey to the West” will be held on 8 June (Saturday), at 4pm, at the Broadway Theatre of Broadway Macau™. The show is organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, coordinated by the Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, with the support of the Bank of China Macau Branch. Galaxy Entertainment Group is the special art partner and venue sponsor. The show integrates elements of Chinese music and theatre, and combines bowed string instruments, one of the four instrumental categories of the Chinese orchestra, with an a cappella choir, inviting spectators to enjoy the charm of Chinese music in an intriguing and interactive way.

The Macao Chinese Orchestra’s “Musical Magic Wand” is a musical theatre series well received by the public in the past. The family musical “Musical Magic Wand III: Strings Journey to the West” is conducted by Dedric Wong, resident conductor of the Singapore Ding Yi Music Company, and features Sam Lau, the famous Cantonese musical theatre actor from Hong Kong, serving as co-director, playwright and actor, as well as Macao’s a cappella ensemble Water Singers, and the guest actress Lei Sam I. With the Kaifeng court of the Song Dynasty set as the story background accompanied with the music, the audience will experience the tension and excitement of the story of Justice Bao, a famous judge in Chinese history who is known for his extraordinary intelligence in handling trials. In addition to the story, the audience will appreciate the unique charm of bowed string instruments. Featuring a number of musical pieces of different styles presented by several performers from the Macao Chinese Orchestra, the show will be combined with interactive games and dramatic plots to deepen the public’s understanding of bowed string instruments, allowing the families to enjoy an intriguing and fantastic journey of bowed strings.

Tickets are now on sale at the Macau Ticketing Network, priced at MOP200 and MOP150. The performance is suitable for spectators at the age of 3 or above. The duration of the show is of approximately 1 hour, without intermission. Interested parties can purchase tickets through the Macau Ticketing Network. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; online ticketing: www.macauticket.com.