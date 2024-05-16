BUCKS COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FOUNDATION RAISES OVER $41,000 TO SUPPORT STUDENT MOTHERS AT AFTERNOON TEA EVENT
The 2024 Salute to Mothers Tea Committee at the Bucks County Community College. Photo Credit: Contributed.
The afternoon fundraising Tea Event hosted a record number of attendees, raising over $41,000 to support student mothers at the Bucks County Community College
Donations from the Mothers Scholarship Tea helps empower student mothers to pursue their educational dreams. With our supporters, we make a tangible difference in the lives of these remarkable women.”PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bucks County Community College Foundation (BCCCF) announces the jubilant conclusion of its seventeenth annual "Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea Event," held last month on Friday, April 19, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Newtown, PA campus. The event, which celebrated and supported student mothers pursuing higher education, was an echoing success, drawing in a record number of attendees, and raising over $41,000 in significant funds for scholarships.
— Julianne Theodoropulos
The Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea event has become a cornerstone of support for Bucks County Community College student mothers, welcoming over 225 guests, including Tyler family members and Bucks County Commissioner Robert J. Harvie Jr., to the picturesque Tyler Gardens. Attendees enjoyed an afternoon of camaraderie and generosity as they indulged in classic gourmet tea sandwiches, tea, and desserts while donning their finest springtime hats to support the cause.
Thanks to Founder Betty Tsai and the support of the 2024 sponsors such as The First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown, Parx Casino, Shelly Law Offices, LLC., and Mignoni Jewelry, as well as the dedication of the event committee and volunteers, the 'Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea' has once again made a significant impact on the lives of student mothers. Since its inception, the event has provided a total of over $350,000 in support, resulting in hundreds of scholarships awarded to deserving recipients. This support has not only helped these women financially but has also empowered them to pursue their educational aspirations, making a tangible difference in their lives.
Julianne Theodoropulos, Coordinator, Scholarships & Stewardship, expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming generosity of attendees and contributors, stating, "The support we receive from the Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea helps us to empower student mothers to pursue their educational dreams. Together, with our supporters, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of these remarkable women."
Beyond its fundraising success, the event served as a platform to amplify the voices of student mothers who have directly benefited from the scholarships. Their inspiring testimonials underscored the significance of ongoing support for educational opportunities within the BCCC community. At the podium, Jennifer Hipp, a two-time scholarship recipient, was invited to share her inspiring journey as a mother of two returning to school. Hipp continued to express her sincere appreciation for the program and announced her eager anticipation of graduating this spring to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse.
The Bucks County Community College Foundation extends appreciation to all sponsors, attendees, and committee members who contributed to the success of the seventeenth annual "Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea." Their dedication and generosity continue to fuel the Foundation's mission of advancing educational excellence and opportunity for all.
For more information about the Bucks County Community College Foundation and its initiatives, please visit https://www.bucks.edu/discover/foundation/
More About the Salute to Mothers Scholarship:
In 2007, faculty member Betty Tsai noticed mothers struggling to raise their families while pursuing a college education, this observation was the crux that motivated Tsai to do something to help them. Since its creation, the Salute to Mothers Scholarship Tea event has now raised $315,000, representing over 200 scholarships. http://www.salutetomothers.net/.
About BCCCF: Bucks County Community College Foundation’s mission is to advance the College as a community of excellence and act as a supporting partner in Bucks County Community College’s efforts to provide a quality education to all interested and active learners. The Foundation approaches local, regional, and national supporters to create partnerships and raise funds, assistance, and awareness in support of both new and existing educational opportunities. Learn more at: https://www.bucks.edu/discover/foundation/
mandee hammerstein
mk hammerstein creative llc
+1 908-246-0882
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram