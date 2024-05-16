Submit Release
Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment and Public Works and Infrastructure enter to into Memorandum of Agreement on preferential access for Small Scale Fisheries Co-operatives

Today, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has agreed with the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) to enter into a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) on the preferential access for Small Scale Fisheries co-operatives to public works facilities. 

The MOA between the two Departments will cover areas such as:

  • Small fishing harbors
  • Forestry villages
  • Expanded Public Works
  • Government offices and facilities

Speaking during an imbizo hosted in Diazville in Saldanha Bay, the Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Ms Barbara Creecy said, “This MOA will enable us to solve a long-standing problem of access for Small Scale Fishers to public works facilities in small harbors. This will include facilitating small scale co-operatives to enter into longer term leases of up to 10 years for public works buildings.”

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Mr Sihle Zikalala indicated that “this preferential access will enable co-operatives to invest in developing freezing, storage and processing facilities in small harbors.”
The MOA and related implementation plans are expected to be completed in the second quarter of the financial year.

