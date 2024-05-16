MDC to hold workshop June 8 for landowners interested in glade habitats

AVA, Mo. – Glades are unique habitats that have benefits for a variety of wildlife and plant species.

People who are interested in maintaining or restoring a glade on their land should plan to attend a Glade Management Driving Tour June 8. This MDC event, which is being put on in cooperation with the U.S. Forest Service, will be from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and will consist of a driving tour, with several stops where MDC staff will discuss management strategies, on portions of the U.S. Forest Service’s Glade Top Trail in Douglas and Ozark counties south of Ava. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/201018

Glades are a type of habitat that feature a mix of warm-season grasses and drought-adapted wildflowers. They are characterized by shallow soils and rocky outcrops, usually occurring on southern or western slopes.

Because of the abundance of rocky outcrops and shallow soil, glades had little value to early settlers trying to make a living off the land. However, they have great value as a unique wildlife habitat. More than 500 species of native plants can be found on the glades scattered throughout Missouri. Some of these species can be found in other grassland habitats, but a significant number of these plant species prefer glades.

Glades often provide a component of habitat for wildlife to utilize at different times in their annual life cycles. Turkeys, quail, and several species of birds find nesting, brooding, and feeding areas in and on the edges of glades.

Pollinating insects such as bees, butterflies, and moths also can be found on glades as well as unique members of Missouri’s outdoors world like scorpions, tarantulas, and collared lizards.

Participants in the June 8 program should plan to meet at the USDA NRCS Office in Ava by 8:30 a.m. Ava’s USDA NRCS Office is located at 1401 Haden St. in Ava. From there, MDC staff will carpool program participants to the Glade Top Trail sites. People can drive their own vehicles, but they should be mindful that the program will include driving across gravel roads and minimally maintained U.S. Forest Service access roads.

Lunch will be provided. People with special dietary concerns should contact MDC Private Land Conservationist Mark McLain at mark.mclain@mdc.mo.gov.

People with questions about the June 8 workshop can email MDC Private Land Conservationist Danita Rechkemmer at Danita.Rechkemmer@mdc.mo.gov.