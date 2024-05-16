RedBird IMI Completes Acquisition of Global Production Company All3Media

RedBird IMI’s largest transaction to-date completed following approval from regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedBird IMI, a joint venture investment platform focused on global media, entertainment, sports and news content properties, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of All3Media, one of the world’s leading independent television production and distribution companies, from its joint owners, Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBD) and Liberty Global Ltd. (Nasdaq: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK). The deal has been approved by regulators in the United States, United Kingdom and Germany. At £1.15 Billion, this was RedBird IMI’s largest completed transaction to date.



Jeff Zucker, the CEO of RedBird IMI, has become the chairman of the All3Media board. The media company’s CEO Jane Turton and COO Sara Geater will continue to lead All3Media for RedBird IMI.

All3Media, based in London, is the UK’s largest independent production company. It has 50 production labels, including Studio Lambert, Raw, Two Brothers Pictures, Silverback Films, New Pictures and Neal Street Productions, producing top global shows such as The Traitors, Squid Game: The Challenge, Gold Rush, Midsomer Murders, American Nightmare, The Circle, Call the Midwife, The Tourist, Life On Our Planet, The Long Shadow and Gogglebox. All3Media’s library spans all genres, including contemporary thrillers, detective series, soap operas, comedy, costume drama and true crime as well as documentary, features, children’s and reality programming. The Group’s companies have global presence, across the UK, US, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium and New Zealand and produce 4,000 hours annually for linear broadcasters, VOD, social media and other digital platforms. All3Media International operates a distribution catalog of over 30,000 hours, while the Group’s digital business, Little Dot Studios, drives audiences in social video, podcast, and branded content across multiple platforms.

RedBird IMI launched just over a year ago, with the goal of building a global media company across news, entertainment and sports. This is the fifth completed investment for RedBird IMI, and its largest to-date. Its investments include the Los Angeles-based scripted production company Media Res, the unscripted production company EverWonder Studios, the children’s entertainment company Hidden Pigeon Company and the digital news outlet Front Office Sports.

RedBird Advisors acted as financial advisor to RedBird IMI and RedBird Capital Partners, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as its legal advisor. JP Morgan acted as financial advisor to Warner Bros. Discovery and Liberty Global, and DLA Piper acted as their legal advisor.

RedBird IMI is a joint venture between RedBird Capital Partners, a New York based private-equity firm founded and led by Gerry Cardinale, and International Media Investments (IMI), a global media company based in Abu Dhabi. RedBird IMI is focused on investing in premier companies across news, media, entertainment, sports and live event verticals.

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages approximately $10 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Sports, Media & Entertainment, and Financial Services. Throughout his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com .

All3Media’s companies develop and produce award-winning, high quality and popular new and returning programming across all genres. The Group, which has grown from 19 production companies and labels a decade ago to 50 today, is focused on innovation, creative excellence and entertaining audiences with world-class programming, from long-running series through to the launch of new formats, new talent and new business models. All3media.com

