Smart Grid Market Surges to USD 104.43 Billion by 2031, Propelled by 20.73% CAGR - Verified Market Research®

The Smart Grid Market is driven by increasing demand for efficient energy management, integration of renewable energy sources, and technological advancements. However, challenges like high initial investment, cybersecurity risks, and regulatory hurdles restrain its growth. Despite obstacles, its potential to enhance grid reliability and sustainability fuels continuous innovation and adoption.

Lewes, Delaware, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Smart Grid Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.73% from 2024 to 2031, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 23.23 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 104.43 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample?rid=6686

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Global Smart Grid Market ”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Scope Of The Report

REPORT ATTRIBUTES DETAILS STUDY PERIOD 2021-2031 BASE YEAR 2024 FORECAST PERIOD 2024-2031 HISTORICAL PERIOD 2021-2023 UNIT Value (USD million) KEY COMPANIES PROFILED GE, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Itron, Cisco, Aclara, Landis+Gyr, OSI, Oracle, Wipro. SEGMENTS COVERED By Software, By Hardware, By Service, By Technology, And By Geography. CUSTOMIZATION SCOPE Free report customization (equivalent to up to 4 analysts’ working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

Smart Grid Market Overview

Enhancing Energy Efficiency: The market for smart grid technologies is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions. All throughout the world, governments are pushing smart grid technologies as a way to maximise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. This driver promotes market expansion and innovation by increasing demand for demand response systems, smart metres, and grid automation. Businesses that provide smart grid solutions will profit from this development and seize chances in the increasingly sustainable energy market.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources: One of the main factors propelling the smart grid market is the use of renewable energy sources. The increasing use of renewable energy sources like solar, wind, and others makes smart grid technologies necessary for the effective distribution and management of variable power supplies. Demand for energy storage devices, sophisticated monitoring systems, and grid modernization is generated by this factor. Companies in this industry can benefit from this trend by providing scalable, interoperable solutions that facilitate the integration of renewable energy.

Technological Advancements in IoT and AI: Innovations in the smart grid market are being driven by advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). Grid monitoring and optimisation are improved by the use of machine learning techniques, predictive analytics, and smart sensor placement. This force propels the creation of smart grid services and infrastructure, giving suppliers the chance to offer state-of-the-art products that facilitate real-time data analysis and decision-making. Businesses who use these technologies acquire a competitive advantage in the changing smart grid market.

To Purchase a Comprehensive Report Analysis: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/select-licence?rid=6686

High Initial Investment Costs: The large initial outlay needed for infrastructure development is one of the main barriers to the smart grid market. Widespread use may be hampered by the high cost of smart metre, grid automation, and communication network infrastructure. This limitation lowers the entrance hurdles for small and medium-sized businesses, which has an effect on market growth. But creative funding schemes and government grants can lessen this difficulty and open doors for affordable smart grid technologies.

Cybersecurity Risks and Data Privacy Concerns: Risks to cybersecurity and worries about data privacy present serious obstacles for the smart grid market. Smart grid systems are vulnerable to cyber assaults due to their interconnectedness, which could jeopardise grid operations and customer data. This restraint damages consumer confidence and heightens regulatory scrutiny, which has an effect on market adoption. To tackle this issue, industry participants need to give top priority to strong cybersecurity defences and clear data privacy guidelines in order to protect smart grid systems and consumer data.

Regulatory Hurdles and Compliance: The Smart Grid Market is hampered by compliance requirements and regulatory barriers. Regional differences in legislation can make it difficult for smart grid technology to become standardised and interoperable. This limitation makes it more difficult to expand and accept new markets, which has an impact on cross-border operations and corporate scalability. To facilitate market expansion and international collaboration, industry stakeholders must interact with policymakers to streamline regulatory frameworks and encourage harmonisation.

Geographic Dominance:

In the smart grid market, energy regulations, government initiatives, and technology infrastructure all have an impact on geographic dominance. Because of their sophisticated grid modernization initiatives and encouraging laws, regions like North America and Europe are in the forefront. Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, becomes a significant market due to rising energy consumption and fast urbanisation. The distinct dynamics of each region determine its supremacy, offering a variety of chances for industry participants to strategically increase their presence.

Smart Grid Market Key Players Shaping the Future

Major players, including GE, Schneider Electric, ABB, Siemens, Itron, Cisco, Aclara, Landis+Gyr, OSI, Oracle, Wipro. and more, play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Smart Grid Market. Financial statements, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis provide valuable insights into the industry's key players.

Smart Grid Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Smart Grid Market into Software, Hardware, Service, Technology, And Geography.

To get market data, market insights, and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Smart Grid Market, please Contact Verified Market Research® .

Smart Grid Market, by Software Advanced Metering Infrastructure Grid Asset Management Smart Grid Distribution Management Substation Automation Smart Grid Security Billing and Customer Information System Smart Grid Network Management

Smart Grid Market, by Hardware Smart Meter

Smart Grid Market, by Service Consulting Deployment and Integration Support and Maintenance

Smart Grid Market, by Technology Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Transmission Upgrades (TU) Distribution Automation (DA) Software and Hardware (S&H) Communication Technologies (CT) Cyber Security (CS)

Smart Grid Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



Browse Related Reports:

Global Smart Grid Sensors Market Size By Type (Smart Meters, Power Quality Sensors, Voltage And Temperature Sensors), By Application (Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Smart Energy Meter), By End-Users (Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintenance), By Geography, And Forecast

Global Power Grid System Market Size By Component (Cables, Variable Speed Drives), By Application (Captive Generation, Wind Power), By Depth (Shallow Water, Deepwater), By Geography, And Forecast

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Transmission Market Size By Component (Converter Stations, (HVDC) Transmission Lines, Protection and Control Systems), Deployment Mode (Overhead Transmission, Subsea Transmission, Underground Transmission, Combination Transmission), Application (Bulk Power Transmission, Connecting Renewable Energy Sources, Interconnecting Power Grids), By Geography, And Forecast

Global AC Solid State Relay Market Size By Voltage Rating (Low Voltage (≤600V), Medium Voltage (600V-1kV), High Voltage (>1kV)), By Current Rating (Low Current (≤20A), Medium Current (20A-50A), High Current (>50A)), By Application (Industrial Automation, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, Power Distribution And Grid Infrastructure, Automotive), By Type (AC-AC SSRs, AC-DC SSRs, DC-AC SSRs), By Geography, And Forecast

Top 5 Microgrid Manufacturers increasing resiliency and faster recovery of supplies

Visualize Smart Grid Market using Verified Market Intelligence -:

Verified Market Intelligence is our BI Enabled Platform for narrative storytelling in this market. VMI offers in-depth forecasted trends and accurate Insights on over 20,000+ emerging & niche markets, helping you make critical revenue-impacting decisions for a brilliant future.

VMI provides a holistic overview and global competitive landscape with respect to Region, Country, Segment, and Key players of your market. Present your Market Report & findings with an inbuilt presentation feature saving over 70% of your time and resources for Investor, Sales & Marketing, R&D, and Product Development pitches. VMI enables data delivery In Excel and Interactive PDF formats with over 15+ Key Market Indicators for your market.

About Us

Verified Market Research® stands at the forefront as a global leader in Research and Consulting, offering unparalleled analytical research solutions that empower organizations with the insights needed for critical business decisions. Celebrating 10+ years of service, VMR has been instrumental in providing founders and companies with precise, up-to-date research data.

With a team of 500+ Analysts and subject matter experts, VMR leverages internationally recognized research methodologies for data collection and analyses, covering over 15,000 high impact and niche markets. This robust team ensures data integrity and offers insights that are both informative and actionable, tailored to the strategic needs of businesses across various industries.

VMR's domain expertise is recognized across 14 key industries, including Semiconductor & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Energy, Technology, Automobiles, Defense, Mining, Manufacturing, Retail, and Agriculture & Food. In-depth market analysis cover over 52 countries, with advanced data collection methods and sophisticated research techniques being utilized. This approach allows for actionable insights to be furnished by seasoned analysts, equipping clients with the essential knowledge necessary for critical revenue decisions across these varied and vital industries.

Verified Market Research® is also a member of ESOMAR, an organization renowned for setting the benchmark in ethical and professional standards in market research. This affiliation highlights VMR's dedication to conducting research with integrity and reliability, ensuring that the insights offered are not only valuable but also ethically sourced and respected worldwide.

Mr. Edwyne Fernandes Verified Market Research® US: +1 (650)-781-4080 US Toll Free: +1 (800)-782-1768 Email: sales@verifiedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/ Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter SOURCE – Verified Market Research®