Novo Resources Announces Change of Auditor

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (Novo or the Company) (ASX: NVO) (TSX: NVO & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) announces that it has changed its auditors from Ernst & Young (the “Former Auditor”) to Deloitte Touche and Tohmatsu (the “Successor Auditor”) effective 6 May 2024.



At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as the auditor of the Company effective 6 May 2024, and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company’s auditor effective 6 May 2024, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no modifications of opinion in the Former Auditor’s reports in connection with the two most recent completed fiscal years ended 31 December 2023 and 2022 and there are no reportable events between Novo and the Former Auditors as defined in National Instrument 51-102-Continuous Disclosure Obligations (NI 51-102). The resignation of the Former Auditor as auditor of the Company has been approved by the Company’s Audit, Risk and Corporate Governance Committee and its Board of Directors.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the Board of Directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR+.

Authorised for release by the Board of Directors.

