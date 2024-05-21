HealthSource Solutions to Host 25th Year of the Midwest Health Promotion Conference

HealthSource Solutions Logo Midwest Health Promotion Conference 2024

On September 25, HealthSource Solutions is excited to host the 25th year of the Midwest Health Promotion Conference!

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 -- HealthSource Solutions is excited to host the 25th year of the Midwest Health Promotion Conference, on September 25, 2024!

The transformation of worksite wellness over the past 25 years has been enormous with the biggest win being organizations understanding how important it is to take care of their most valuable asset: employees!

We are thrilled to kick off the event with international speaker and worksite health promotion expert Jessica Grossmeier, PhD, MPH. Jessica is an award-winning researcher, speaker, and author of Reimagining Workplace Well-being: Fostering a Culture of Purpose, Connection, and Transcendence. She was recently recognized as one of the most influential women leaders in health promotion by the American Journal of Health Promotion.

Jessica will open the day with her presentation on “Addressing the Heart and Soul of Employee Well-being.” The session description shares her insight: “According to research, even though 85% of surveyed employers feel they actively listen to the needs of employees, only 51% of employees agree. As organizations increase their efforts to address workplace culture and create a more engaging employee experience in a competitive talent market, the time is now to revisit well-being strategies and programs to meet workforce needs and desires. This session presents a framework for well-being grounded in research and supports a best-practice approach to workforce well-being.”

Don’t miss celebrating 25 years of enriching employee wellbeing! Support this milestone event through sponsorship or exhibiting. The event draws 350-400 attendees who are passionate about employee health and wellbeing. This year’s conference theme is Memories, Milestones & Momentum – 25 years in the making! Share how your organization’s journey and services are adding momentum to employee wellbeing!

The Midwest Health Promotion Conference is very excited to continue our community support by partnering with Good in the ‘Hood – to package food for those experiencing homelessness. Good in the ‘Hood is dedicated to changing lives through simple acts of kindness.

HealthSource Solutions believes that we can all contribute to helping communities thrive with partnerships like this. In 2023, in just 25 minutes, we packaged 2,700 food bags to help support those in need. An attendee’s comment: “ I loved this piece of the conference! What a great way to pull many hands together to make such a meaningful impact. Thank you for the gift of giving back!”

When organizations support the communities that surround them, everyone thrives together.