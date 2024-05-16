Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Signs Media Deal with New to The Street for Network Interview Broadcasts, Billboards, and TV Commercial Support

NEW YORK, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street televised business show will feature Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) ("Company"), a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focused on its TELOMIR-1 drug that could reverse age-related common diseases.



New to The Street's TV anchors will interview Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s management team, introducing and discussing the Company's development of its novel TELOMIR-1 drug , designed to affect age reversal. Each filmed segment will air as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the FOX Business Network .

The New to The Street's social media team and television network partners will re-share media content, creating a platform to increase awareness about TELO. All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, newtothestreet.com . On a schedule, show previews and commercial ads will air on the show's TV platforms. Digital ads will stream on New to The Street's billboard platform throughout New York City.

The Company is in the pre-clinical stage of testing its TELOMIR-1 drug, the first-of-its-kind potential treatment for age-related inflammation conditions associated with osteoarthritis and hemochromatosis. TELO's management and scientists believe its small molecule TELOMIR-1 drug may become an enzyme inhibitor of key essential metals while lengthening the DNA's telomere caps. With enzyme activity reductions in the body's metabolism of metals like copper, zinc, and iron, TELOMIR-1 could become a viable treatment for many diseases, including some forms of cancer.

Chris Chapman, M.D., the Co-founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., states, "I'm excited to work with the highly professional experts at New to The Street while they begin to market our Company through their national TV media network. This opportunity will provide widespread exposure for the Company, allowing us to tell our corporate story and discuss the research and development of TELOMIR-1. A larger percentage of the population has age-related diseases, and I'm looking forward to explaining the DNA science behind our novel drug and updating viewers about our clinical trials."

Upon successful FDA approval, TELOMIR-1 could be the first drug to market to reverse aging and age-related inflammation issues effectively.

The Company's management and Board of Directors are a highly educated and successful team with years of clinical, scientific, administrative, financial, and regulatory expertise.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer at New to The Street, states, "Most people are concerned about their health and wellbeing. Anything that reduces aging or age-related illnesses will surely catch the attention of many, including our New to The Street viewers. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s research and development of its novel TELOMIR-1 seeks to cure some of humankind's most common diseases. As the Company proceeds with its FDA clinical trials, we anticipate great interviews and updates from TELO's management team."

New to The Street's TV interviews with Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TELO) management, airings as sponsored programming on Bloomberg TV and the Fox Business Network , "To Be Announced."

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO)

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELO) ($TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps to reverse age-related conditions potentially. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which increases the chance of contracting several degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis - https://telomirpharma.com/ .

About New to The Street:

New to The Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen-rated programming television brands, "New to The Street." Since 2009, New to The Street has run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The Nielsen-rated and sponsored broadcast programming platform reaches millions of homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street show appears on Bloomberg and the FOX Business Network as sponsored programming. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://newtothestreet.com/ .

