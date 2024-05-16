Quarterly System Demo – Q2 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 26 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 26 June 2024, 13:30 (CEST)
To view the broadcast please ensure you meet the YouTube requirements.
To view the video in the highest quality, click on the 'Settings' symbol in the right-hand corner of the video player and select '720p' or a higher resolution.
To watch the video in full screen mode, click on the link 'Watch on Youtube' in the bottom left-hand corner of the video to watch it on YouTube.com.