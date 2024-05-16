Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,926 in the last 365 days.

Quarterly System Demo – Q2 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 26 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 26 June 2024, 13:30 (CEST)

To view the broadcast please ensure you meet the YouTube requirements.

To view the video in the highest quality, click on the 'Settings' symbol in the right-hand corner of the video player and select '720p' or a higher resolution.

To watch the video in full screen mode, click on the link 'Watch on Youtube' in the bottom left-hand corner of the video to watch it on YouTube.com.

You just read:

Quarterly System Demo – Q2 2024, Online, European Medicines Agency, Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Broadcast, from 26 June 2024, 09:00 (CEST) to 26 June 2024, 13:30 (CEST)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more