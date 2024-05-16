EBRD and EU unlock new funds for Armenian firms

US$ 10 million EBRD loan package to ArmSwissBank

On-lending will help local MSMEs boost competitiveness and green transition

Donor support from European Union

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is providing a US$ 10 million financial package to ArmSwissBank in Armenia to finance the private sector’s investments in growth, competitiveness, and greener and more sustainable practices.

ArmSwissBank will receive US $5 million under the EU4Business-EBRD Credit Line, to be on-lent to local micro, small and medium-sized entities (MSMEs) with the potential to increase exports through investments in production upgrades and new greener equipment.

This programme, a flagship initiative of the EBRD and the European Union (EU), helps local companies increase their competitiveness at home and abroad by upgrading their production facilities and processes to EU standards. At least 70 per cent of the loans will go to support the green transition. Borrowers will receive incentive grants and technical advice funded by the European Union under its EU4Business initiative. This is the ninth project signed in Armenia under this programme, opening the door for more local businesses to benefit from the funding in the future.

The remaining US$ 5 million will further boost access to finance for local MSMEs, the primary source of employment in the private sector and a significant contributor to Armenia's economy. ArmSwissBank will broaden its reach, including beyond the capital city, in order to offer longer-term finance and attract new clients. The European Union is backing the loan for local firms under its European Fund for Sustainable Development Plus (EFSD+) guarantee scheme.

The EFSD+ financial inclusion programme is designed to empower MSMEs, fostering their competitiveness and growth. By offering strong financial tools and expertise, the programme aims to encourage intermediaries to direct new lending to those businesses that need it the most.

ArmSwissBank is a longstanding partner of the EBRD. It operates in the corporate and investment banking sectors, offering traditional and innovative financial products.