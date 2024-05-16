Old National Named Among the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S.

Points of Light Program ‘The Civic 50’ Recognizes Top Companies for Corporate Citizenship, Social Impact and Community Engagement

EVANSVILLE, Ind., May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has been named by Points of Light as one of “The Civic 50” honorees for 2024 – a list that recognizes the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation.



A global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world, Points of Light has recognized the 50 most community-minded companies in the nation every year since 2012. The Civic 50 award is based on employee volunteering, community investment, corporate citizenship and social impact programs.

“Old National is honored to be recognized by Points of Light as an organization that truly puts our values into action,” said Jim Ryan, Old National Chairman and CEO. “This is a testament to our strong company culture and to the passion and dedication of our team members who donated more than 57,000 volunteer hours in 2023 alone.”

Combined, The Civic 50 companies for 2024 have engaged more than 450,000 employees to volunteer more than 6.5 million hours in their communities. Regarding external corporate volunteering, that's twice the average for U.S. companies not in The Civic 50.



“Expectations for companies to be leaders in civic engagement continue to increase,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of Points of Light. “Old National demonstrates how to maximize the full range of their assets – from people power to policy to financial contributions – to meet pressing needs and create thriving communities where they live and work. We’re thrilled to uplift and celebrate them as an honoree of The Civic 50 2024.”

Ninety percent of this year's honoree companies have a formal strategy to leverage community engagement to promote health and wellbeing among employees. Together, these leading organizations have donated more than $1.5 billion in financial resources and over $2.6 billion in in-kind goods and services to support charitable causes.

The Civic 50 honorees are companies with annual U.S. revenues of at least $1 billion and are selected based on four dimensions of their corporate citizenship and social impact programs:

Investment of resources and volunteerism

Integration across business functions

Institutionalization through policies and systems

Impact measurement

You can click here for the full list of The Civic 50 2024 honorees. Additionally, for more information and to view Old National’s latest Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, click here or go to oldnational.com.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $53 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. on a pro forma basis as of March 31, 2024), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.



ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. They envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 145 affiliates across 39 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 3.7 million people in 16.7 million hours of service each year. They bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit pointsoflight.org.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com