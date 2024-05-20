Exit Momentum Expands Team with Addition of Certified Business Coaches

Exit Momentum, a leading business coaching and leadership consulting firm in Louisiana, is proud to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of...

At Exit Momentum, our purpose is To Redefine Freedom for Ourselves, Our Clients, and Many Others that Will Never Know We Exist…," said Cullen Talley, Founder and Head Coach of Exit Momentum.” — Cullen Talley, Founder and Head Coach of Exit Momentum

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exit Momentum, a leading business coaching and strategic planning firm for midsize businesses is proud to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of several highly experienced Certified Business coaches. This strategic move is set to enhance Exit Momentum's ability to deliver exceptional coaching services and leadership development programs to businesses across the country.

Enhancing Expertise and Service Quality

As the demand for professional business coaching and leadership development continues to grow, Exit Momentum remains committed to providing the highest level of expertise and service to its clients. The new team members bring a wealth of knowledge and experience, each with a proven track record of helping organizations achieve their goals through effective leadership strategies, innovative problem-solving, and transformative coaching techniques.

Meet Our New Coaches

Julie Couret – A straight-shooting executive coach from New Orleans, Julie is renowned for her intuitive approach to eliminating workplace drama. With a dynamic professional background, including leadership roles at Walt Disney World and launching her own executive coaching firm in 2011, Julie delivers practical solutions and results. Known as "The Executive Coach for Real People," she inspires clients with her candidness and commitment to long-lasting behavioral change.

Craig Sweeney – Craig is a dynamic executive coach with a rich background in entrepreneurship and leadership. From selling books door-to-door while at LSU to transforming his family’s recruiting business and co-founding The Louisiana Marathon, Craig has a proven track record of innovation and excellence. As an Exit Momentum Certified Business Coach, he leverages his extensive experience to help clients navigate challenges and achieve extraordinary success.

Cole Taylor – Cole is a consultant, entrepreneur, international speaker, and founder of The Starting Line. With extensive experience coaching thousands of business owners and teams in both strategy and personal growth, Cole has shared the stage with industry giants like Ed Mylett and John Maxwell. His unique blend of expertise, including an MBA and certifications in business and personal development, allows him to drive rapid growth by focusing on the people behind the businesses.

These new coaches are joining our current team of Certified Business Coaches…

Cullen Talley – The founder and visionary behind Exit Momentum, Cullen Talley is dedicated to helping businesses achieve massive growth with ease, clarity, and direction. With extensive experience in growing his own companies and supporting clients, Cullen specializes in transforming chaotic and reactive business environments into streamlined, scalable operations, fostering powerful teams and strong leadership infrastructures.

Jason Ambeau – Jason's people-first management style and knack for identifying unique opportunities has driven remarkable growth in various sectors, including retail and banking. Since 2021, he has leveraged his extensive experience to help businesses optimize operations and achieve significant revenue increases as part of the Exit Momentum team.

Deric Keller – As a former client who grew his medical testing lab to over $10 million with Exit Momentum's guidance, Deric’s post-Marine Corps career focuses on sharing his expertise in strategy and systematic thinking. With experience managing over 500 employees across 14 locations and $500 million in annual revenue, he now supports the western division, helping clients achieve scalable growth with clarity and accountability.

Commitment to Client Success

"At Exit Momentum, our purpose is To Redefine Freedom for Ourselves, Our Clients, and Many Others that Will Never Know We Exist…," said Cullen Talley, Founder and Head Coach of Exit Momentum. "The addition of these talented coaches to our team underscores our commitment to providing our clients with unparalleled expertise and support based on actual business experience not book theory or some 2-day bootcamp. We are excited about the positive impact they will have on our clients’ growth and success."

About Exit Momentum

Founded in 2019, Exit Momentum has established itself as a premier provider of business coaching and strategic planning services in Louisiana and throughout the United States. The firm offers a comprehensive range of services, including business coaching, emerging leader development, team building, and strategic planning. Exit Momentum is dedicated to helping mid-market businesses achieve their strategic objectives, drive financial results, and foster a culture of leadership excellence.

For more information about Exit Momentum and its expanded team of coaches, please visit www.exitmomentum.com or contact: