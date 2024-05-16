Tribble Launches the Tribble Agent, a Revolutionary Tool Transforming the RFP Process with Generative AI

Patent-Pending Innovation Provides Users with End-to-End Completion of RFP Documents

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribble, an AI-native company that aims to automate the entire Request for Proposal (RFP) process, has officially launched the patent-pending Tribble Agent, which uses generative AI to fundamentally change the RFP response process. The Tribble Agent enables users to streamline, automate, and improve proposals end-to-end on the users’ behalf.



The ability to respond quickly and accurately to RFPs and questionnaires can be a significant differentiator for enterprises and sales teams seeking a competitive advantage. At the same time, enterprises now face the challenge of transitioning from human-led to AI-driven operations, requiring new strategies, tools, and mindsets. The Tribble Agent provides a new toolset for enterprises to redefine their business processes, from RFP automation to facilitating direct agent-to-agent negotiations.

The Tribble Agent seamlessly integrates into existing workflows, acting as a proactive and intelligent digital teammate for sales teams. The agent provides real-time updates and accurate information retrieval, utilizing the latest multimodal LLMs to accurately understand, analyze, and generate comprehensive responses to complex RFPs and InfoSec questionnaires. The agent significantly reduces the time and effort required for critical sales activities.

“Maintaining a competitive edge with the already rapid pace of today's technologies has been table stakes for sales executives; however, with the recent widespread adoption of Generative AI, keeping the pace became a challenge. Tribble has given our sales teams the gift of time by eliminating friction during the RFP response process, while providing the sales team with just-in-time enablement to stay ahead of the curve,” said Ben Fiechtner, CRO at Clari. “As we redefine how to run revenue, The Tribble Agent helps our sales team to execute, automating manual processes while driving efficiency.”

Tribble's commitment to transparency, data security, and privacy is at the forefront of its trust-building model. It ensures visibility into how responses are generated and refined while maintaining the highest standards of security and privacy for customers.

“As AI technology becomes further engrained across all businesses, we are committed to building reliable AI solutions that foster greater confidence among users and industries. Achieving this is the first and most important step to ensure we’re headed towards a future where AI agents are the main drivers of business processes,” said Sunil Rao, CEO at Tribble. “AI agents represent a new paradigm shift that can transform workforce dynamics, reshape organizations, and set a new benchmark for the future of the enterprise. The new Tribble Agent offers a transparent and secure pathway towards accomplishing this new era of efficiency.”

To learn more about the Tribble Agent, visit Tribble.ai.

About Tribble

Tribble is an AI-native enterprise dedicated to optimizing go-to-market operations. Specializing in the autonomous completion of RFPs, InfoSec questionnaires, and related pre-sales activities, Tribble enhances team efficiency across the board. For more information, please visit https://tribble.ai/ .

Contact:

Max Benson

Phone: +1 503-724-0578

Email: max@broadsheetcomms.com