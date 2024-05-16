Prime Dividend Corp. Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

TORONTO, May 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05192 for each Class A share and $0.06667 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable June 10, 2024 to shareholders on record as at May 31, 2024.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on May 31, 2024 will receive a dividend of $0.05192 per share based on the VWAP of $6.23 payable on June 10, 2024. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders will receive prime plus 2.35% with a minimum rate of 5.00% and a maximum rate of 8.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $13.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.42 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $23.98.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. Sun Life Financial Inc. TC Energy Corp. National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank





Distribution Details Class A Share (PDV) $0.05192 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.06667 Record Date: May 31, 2024 Payable Date: June 10, 2024

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com